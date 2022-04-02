How to download the stunning new Apple wallpaper

Normally, getting a new Apple wallpaper means getting a new device. Brand new MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and the like always come with new backgrounds – but it seems the company has been feeling generous in 2022.

Hot off the heels of its new Black History Month wallpaper, Apple has released another new design inspired by traditional Korean Art. The wallpaper has been released to coincide with the opening of a new store in Myeongdong, and it's a delightful explosion of colour. It looks particularly good on the MacBook Pro's new LED display (check out the best 2021 MacBook Pro deals to experience it for yourself.)

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple shared the new wallpaper on its Korean site, along with a delightful animated video featuring more similar artwork. While the artist is unknown, in his newsletter dedicated to physical Apple Stores (yep, that's a thing), Michael Steeber says the art is "inspired by chaekgeori (책거리), a traditional Korean art style."

The wallpaper features the Apple logo surrounded by colourful books, paintbrushes and more, all depicted in a delightful vector style. To download it, all you have to do is visit the Apple Myeongdong page, and click the Korean 'download' button under the image of it (above).

The Apple store in Myeongdong (Image credit: Apple)

Similar artwork adorns the window of the store (above), with colourful objects and people in the chaekgeori style surrounding various Apple products including the iPhone, AirPods Max and Apple Watch.

While we're super excited for new hardware like the iPhone 14 and 2022 MacBook Air, it's always nice when Apple drops a free treat for all users. If you're in the market for new gear, check out the best Apple deals available now.

Read more: