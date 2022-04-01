Is this the closest we're going to get to the Nintendo Switch Pro?

If, like seemingly every Nintendo fan in the world right now, you're eagerly waiting for news of the so-called Switch Pro, here's an accessory you might be interested in. The most strongly rumoured feature for the Switch sequel is 4K support – but there's now no need to wait for it.

A new dongle for the current Switch claims to upscale its 1080p graphics into stunning 4K. And best of all, it promises zero lag. (Ready to start gaming? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

Is this the closest we're going to get to the Switch Pro? (Image credit: PhotoFast)

The 4K Gamer Pro claims to offer a 20% increase in sharpness, colouring, and depth of field, over the previous model (4K Gamer+). All you have to do is plug the dongle into the back of the Switch.

(Image credit: PhotoFast)

Manufacturer PhotoFast says the 4K Gamer Pro will hit Kickstarter this month. There's no firm date yet, but fans can sign up to save 30% off the MRSP. Of course, until we actually get our hands on the thing, we can't say for sure if this will really offer the true 'Switch Pro' experience. But based on the video above, that increase in brightness and sharpness already looks impressive.

Despite Nintendo's efforts to play things down, those Switch Pro rumours just won't let up. This week, the announcement that Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed to spring 2023 lead fans to speculate that this is to coincide with the release of a new console. Which isn't an imaginative leap at all – what else could a delay mean? Surely not that the game simply isn't ready yet?

Time will tell what Nintendo has planned for the Switch Pro, but for now, the 4K Gamer Pro might be the closest we're going to get to the elusive Switch sequel. Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals below.

