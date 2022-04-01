What does the Zelda delay mean for the Nintendo Switch Pro?

Zelda fans have been left upset by the news of the highly-anticipated game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, being delayed. But while there is plenty to feel disappointed about, some fans have pointed out that the delay could have a silver lining.

The sequel to the popular fantasy game was due to be released later this year

but the date was pushed back until spring 2023 earlier this week. The delay has caused an outcry among the Nintendo gaming community, but some fans think that it might mean we're getting a brand new Switch console. If you still haven't got your hands on a Switch yet, then why not check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals and treat yourself?

At the Nintendo Direct event back in July 2021, fans were treated to a first look at the next Zelda game (see above). The clip of the game ends with a minimalistic '2022' to show that the game should be being released this year, so it's no surprise that fans aren't happy about the shift in the date.

Fans have started speculating that the reason the game might be delayed because the launch may now align with the release of the rumoured Switch 2/Pro. There is pretty much zero evidence for the existence of these consoles (although, here's everything we do know about the Switch Pro) so we think perhaps the fans are thinking wistfully.

The community couldn't stay mad at Nintendo if it does finally release the elusive Switch Pro, so let's just hope it's worth the wait. It would make a lot of sense for the two at the same time, as Nintendo could show off the game on a powerful new console.

Could this be what the Switch Pro might look like? (Image credit: Computer Bild)

Gamers have flooded Twitter with their thoughts on the delay, and while the majority are, um, a little angry, many make some great points about why we will have to wait. One user said, "Hot Take: Nintendo delayed Breath of the Wild 2 so that it didn't have to compete with Elden Ring for GOTY," and another said "My theory: pay attention to the BotW 2 date, because that’s also when we’re getting the next major iteration of the Switch" – we won't be holding our breath.

