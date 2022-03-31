This Twitter thread is the most wholesome thing to come out of the Oscars

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard all about the eventful Oscars ceremony that happened on Sunday. And while it feels like most of the internet is talking about one particular moment of the night, many are also focused on the fashion.

Of course, the Oscars are always an excuse for celebrities to get kitted out in their finest attire and hit the red carpet. But have you ever looked at the attendees and wondered, what book cover do they look like? Us neither, but thanks to Waterstones, now we can't stop thinking about it. If you're loving the sound of all this book talk about are feeling inspired, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best graphic design books.

Matching the Oscars red carpet looks to books, a thread:First up, Jada Pinkett Smith's epic JPG dress 💚 Pre-order The Rise of the Dragon by @GRRMspeaking here: https://t.co/C6wzZrRkeF pic.twitter.com/592HoFlDhcMarch 28, 2022 See more

The book shop Waterstones has tweeted a thread of photos of celebs at the Oscars compared to book covers. From Timothee Chalamet (actor and secret Xbox modder) to Olivia Coleman, Waterstones has chosen book covers that feature a similar colour or pattern to the outfits – and we're seriously impressed by how accurate they are.

The tweets have racked up several likes and retweets. Many Twitter users are loving the comparisons, with many complimenting the designs. One user replied "These Oscar fashion/book covers images are kinda rad," and another responded, "This is the best thing to come out of the Oscars" – to which we have to agree (those Will Smith Slap NFTs were pretty distasteful after all).

This comparison between David Oyelowo and 1984 is scarily accurate (Image credit: Waterstones)

After all the controversies surrounding this year's Oscars event, it's nice to see something so wholesome grace our Twitter thread. If you're feeling inspired and fancy having a go at making your own Oscar-inspired book covers, then head over to our guide on how to download Photoshop and get creating!

Read More: