The design of Tesla's Cybertruck from behind is getting roasted on X

Ah, the Cybertruck. Tesla's so-called futuristic design has proven polarising since its reveal in 2019, with its angular, boxy frame looking evoking science fiction in a way that's either cool or cringe, depending on your tastes. While the release seems to be forever getting pushed back, a few are starting to appear on the road – and for the first time, we're seeing what it might look like to drive behind one.

Images of the rear end of the Cybertruck have recently hit the web, and are already getting mercilessly mocked. From a dumpster to a massive printer, there are plenty of things people seem to think it resembles – basically, anything but a car. (It seems there's a theme here – people recently spotted that the Tesla logo itself looks a little like something else.)

just saw what the cybertruck looks like from behind and buddy I am both hootin and hollerin pic.twitter.com/v8NUeHWevlNovember 7, 2023 See more

An image was shared to Reddit's r/MildlyInteresting page, where it was compared with a dumpster, a VHS recorder, a refrigerator, and much more. Then the citizens of Elon's own platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) got involved, resulting in much mirth:

looks like a VHS tape rewinder you find at a garage sale https://t.co/hE1hEGo2K0November 7, 2023 See more

Everyone is asking how I came up with the idea for this car. It all started when I was at the store and saw two dishwashers side by side, https://t.co/ukQJ3fnWDPNovember 8, 2023 See more

It’s giving hotel ice machine https://t.co/ISpfHabxCHNovember 7, 2023 See more

“Yeah sorry I’m stuck in traffic behind a chest freezer” https://t.co/RUpTPQ5DS9November 7, 2023 See more

"I have no idea what I expected it to look like from behind, but this is definitely worse," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "5 decades of sci fi illustrations depicting futuristic vehicles and this is what we got? Pathetic."

Alas, the backlash is the latest in a series of design setbacks the Cybertruck has endured. From sealing problems to a necessary size reduction, the vehicle hasn't had an easy road to, er, the road. Still, there's always the Lego version.