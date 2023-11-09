The design of Tesla's Cybertruck from behind is getting roasted on X

By Daniel John
published

"5 decades of sci-fi illustrations and this is what we got?"

Tesla Cybertruck
(Image credit: Tesla)

Ah, the Cybertruck. Tesla's so-called futuristic design has proven polarising since its reveal in 2019, with its angular, boxy frame looking evoking science fiction in a way that's either cool or cringe, depending on your tastes. While the release seems to be forever getting pushed back, a few are starting to appear on the road – and for the first time, we're seeing what it might look like to drive behind one.

Images of the rear end of the Cybertruck have recently hit the web, and are already getting mercilessly mocked. From a dumpster to a massive printer, there are plenty of things people seem to think it resembles – basically, anything but a car. (It seems there's a theme here – people recently spotted that the Tesla logo itself looks a little like something else.)

See more

An image was shared to Reddit's r/MildlyInteresting page, where it was compared with a dumpster, a VHS recorder, a refrigerator, and much more. Then the citizens of Elon's own platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) got involved, resulting in much mirth:

See more
See more
See more
See more

"I have no idea what I expected it to look like from behind, but this is definitely worse," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "5 decades of sci fi illustrations depicting futuristic vehicles and this is what we got? Pathetic."

Alas, the backlash is the latest in a series of design setbacks the Cybertruck has endured. From sealing problems to a necessary size reduction, the vehicle hasn't had an easy road to, er, the road. Still, there's always the Lego version.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.