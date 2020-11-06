Tesla's controversial Cybertruck to be redesigned

Ah Cybertruck, we meet again. It's been a year since we all enjoyed the spectacle of its unveiling (we'll never forget the glass-smashing fun of that day – see it again below), and so far the pickup truck of the dystopian future has yet to make it to market. But more rumours suggest that the design is going to be altered.... again.

Given the truck is likely not to be road-legal in many European countries, something had to give – and Elon Musk himself has confirmed that the truck will be subject to a redesign (fun game – try making your own concept with 3D modelling software). The only question is, how much will be changed?

Musk addressed the possibility of some "improvements" during an earnings call last month."So man, we always want to make the car that we deliver be better than the car we unveil,", he said. "And that’s the goal with the Cybertruck. So there's like a lot of small improvements compared to what was unveiled. I think it's going to be better than what we showed."

One of the major design problems is that the truck design is currently deemed unsafe for pedestrians. All sharp edges and giant proportions, you certainly wouldn't want to run into it on the street. So it's hard to believe that Musk is only hinting at minor changes – with FormaCar reporting that the adjustments will be a more even shoulder line, and smaller window sills.

However, it's also suggested that if the Tesla doesn't sell well, the Cybertruck may be looking at a complete design overhaul – bringing it more in line with a normal pickup truck. Effectively removing the 'cyber' element, then.

Earlier in the year, a downsizing was discussed – which would also be good news for those wanting to house the giant in their garage, but Musk expressed opposition to the idea in the below tweet.

Reviewed design with Franz last night. Even 3% smaller is too small. Will be pretty much this size. We’ll probably do a smaller, tight world truck at some point.May 23, 2020

It seems Musk has been super-open to ideas, showing that there's potentially everything to play for in the actual design of the Cybertruck. He's even taking suggestions on Twitter.

Worth consideringJune 11, 2020

Musk recently indicated on Twitter that we could expect to see pictures of the updated design "in a month or so". We await these with bated breath, but in the meantime here's what Lego initially had to say about the Cybertruck.

