Is it weird that I don't hate the new 'Chinese Cybertruck' design?

It's like a Cybertruck – only slightly less ugly.

Ah, the Cybertruck. Tesla's boxy and gargantuan electric pickup truck has been the butt of countless jokes over the years, starting from the day it was revealed (remember when those 'bulletproof' windows shattered?). The one thing we probably don't need right now is a Cybertruck-inspired design from someone else. So it's with some surprise that I announce that I don't hate this new Chinese take on the vehicle.

GAC’s new '01 pickup concept' has raised eyebrows this week, with its “sci-tech aesthetic” clearly taking design cues from the Cybertruck – with hints of the GMC Hummer thrown in for good measure. On first glance, it manages to look a lot more nimble than the Cybertruck. And while perhaps not one of the most iconic car designs of all time, it's certainly bold.

