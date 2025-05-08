Is it weird that I don't hate the new 'Chinese Cybertruck' design?
It's like a Cybertruck – only slightly less ugly.
Ah, the Cybertruck. Tesla's boxy and gargantuan electric pickup truck has been the butt of countless jokes over the years, starting from the day it was revealed (remember when those 'bulletproof' windows shattered?). The one thing we probably don't need right now is a Cybertruck-inspired design from someone else. So it's with some surprise that I announce that I don't hate this new Chinese take on the vehicle.
GAC’s new '01 pickup concept' has raised eyebrows this week, with its “sci-tech aesthetic” clearly taking design cues from the Cybertruck – with hints of the GMC Hummer thrown in for good measure. On first glance, it manages to look a lot more nimble than the Cybertruck. And while perhaps not one of the most iconic car designs of all time, it's certainly bold.
The GAC 01 was revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show this week. The brand didn't have much to say about it, although it did manage to get deep: "A pickup is not just a utility vehicle—it’s a lifestyle enabler," said Du Peiyuan, General Manager of GAC Hino’s Pickup Division. "As consumer lifestyles evolve globally, demand has shifted from pure functionality to all-scenario versatility."
While the 01 features similarly sharp, angular lines to those of the Cybertruck, it's a little less boxy. As one Redditor comments, "I can imagine this one turning into Optimus Prime, and that gives it at least a little bit of street cred."
Still, with the Cybertruck plagued with design issues, we won't be holding out a lot of hope for the GAC 01 – especially since it remains at concept stage. GAC might prove us wrong, but while the 01 might make some design improvements, the disappointing sales of the Cybertruck suggest Elon's homework perhaps wasn't the one to copy.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
