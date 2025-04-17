Not many cars have been shown in The Louvre as an "exemplary work of industrial design", but it's not hard to see why such an honour was bestowed upon the original Range Rover. Released in 1970, the elegant and arguably minimalist SUV managed to convey both ruggedness and luxury. Only five iterations of the vehicle have been designed in the last 55 years, and the most recent, 2022's fifth generation model, is still indebted to the design of that first model.

At this year's Milan Design Week, the brand highlighted the connection between the original and the latest model with an immersive (and delightfully camp) exhibition which led visitors on a journey from 1970 to the present day, with the original and the latest Range Rover placed front-and-centre as actors extolled the virtues of both vehicles. Unlike Lexus, which used its exhibition to focus on its new in-car display, Range Rover opted to zoom out and pay tribute to its design heritage as a whole.

(Image credit: Range Rover)

“Our installation at Milan Design Week is a celebration of our design lineage and future facing vision," Will Verity, Range Rover brand design chief, told Creative Bloq. "For us, it’s an opportunity to engage with a culturally minded audience and a chance to share the evolution of the Range Rover brand and product."

The Futurespective exhibition, designed in collaboration with California-based design studio NUOVA, opens with the very first Range Rover (in its original olive green colour, naturally) sitting within a nostalgic seventies interior. From here, the viewer moves 'forward in time' into a bright space representing Range Rover’s contemporary vision, with the fifth‑generation Range Rover Autobiography sitting amongst pillars of light. The car is rendered in a metallic green exterior finish, in tribute to the olive green of its classic predecessor.

(Image credit: Range Rover)

“Range Rover has long been a companion to generations, seamlessly evolving through time while remaining anchored in its unmistakable identity," Enrico Pietra and Rodrigo Caula, founders of NUOVA, said. "Our exploration of time travel isn’t merely nostalgic or speculative—it’s a lens through which we examine how design, innovation, and craftsmanship weave together across eras. Partnering with a brand so deeply rooted in heritage, yet constantly driven by evolution and reinvention, feels like a natural alignment.”

The show featured actors extolling the virtues of the vehicles (Image credit: Future)

Indeed, with brands from Burberry to Burger King resurrecting their old logos, it seems the design world is all about heritage right now. But in the case of Range Rover, with only five iterations of iconic car in 55 years, that design through-line has arguably never gone away.

For more Milan Design Week coverage, take a look at our reaction to ASUS's new fragrance-spouting laptop, and IKEA's three essential ingredients of a happy home.