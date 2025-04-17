How Range Rover's latest design pays tribute to its original car

The brand's Milan Design Week exhibit reveals the connection between Range Rover's past and present.

Range Rover
(Image credit: Range Rover)

Not many cars have been shown in The Louvre as an "exemplary work of industrial design", but it's not hard to see why such an honour was bestowed upon the original Range Rover. Released in 1970, the elegant and arguably minimalist SUV managed to convey both ruggedness and luxury. Only five iterations of the vehicle have been designed in the last 55 years, and the most recent, 2022's fifth generation model, is still indebted to the design of that first model.

At this year's Milan Design Week, the brand highlighted the connection between the original and the latest model with an immersive (and delightfully camp) exhibition which led visitors on a journey from 1970 to the present day, with the original and the latest Range Rover placed front-and-centre as actors extolled the virtues of both vehicles. Unlike Lexus, which used its exhibition to focus on its new in-car display, Range Rover opted to zoom out and pay tribute to its design heritage as a whole.

