Sure, ASUS' fragrance laptop is beautiful – but why on earth does it exist? After asking the designer I'm no less bewildered

By

Air freshener... and a laptop... just, why?

Yesterday I attended ASUS’ Design You Can Feel event at Milan Design Festival to view the new range of limited edition Ceraluminum laptops. While I completely bought into the new material, which could have been a gimmick but absolutely wasn’t, there was one laptop that flabbergasted me.

A laptop that dispenses air freshener. Fancy air freshener, but air freshener nonetheless.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

