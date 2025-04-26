Motorists haven't exactly embraced electric pickups yet. The Tesla Cybertruck design fails have become a running joke, and that's actually the best-selling vehicle in the segment.

But, seemingly out of nowhere, a new startup called Slate Auto has burst on to the scene with something totally different. The Slate Truck is a stripped-down, traditional-looking pickup that will start at a low price but offer almost infinite customisability. It couldn't be more different to the Cybertruck, and that could make it a huge success..

The Slate Truck actually serves as a pickup (Image credit: Slate Auto)

Tesla's long promised a more affordable electric pickup, but with so many resources tied up on the Cybertruck, it's still nowhere to be seen. Now Slate has swept in on its turf with something that could turn the tables.

The Michigan-based startup counts Amazon's Jeff Bezos as an investor. Its truck focuses on practicality and getting the basics right rather than standing out with radical looks, and it will have an expected starting price of less than $27,500 (around £20,000).

There's no wasted space, and no chrome or other decorative flourishes. The interior design looks like something from the '90s, with a phone or tablet holder in place of a flashy screen. It even has crank windows, and it will come in one colour: slate grey, in keeping with the brand name. Even the logo screams no-nonsense, simple design.

The Slate Auto logo design keep things simple (Image credit: Slate Auto)

This all makes the truck look pretty retro for an EV, but Slate appears to have remembered that a pickup is supposed to be fit for work not for pretending to be in a sci-fi movie. And despite inevitable jokes about grey being the new Henry Ford's black, the vehicle will be highly customisable.

The brand name turns out to very apt because the basic configuration is merely a blank slate to write on. Drivers will be able to change pretty much anything they want to.

There will a catalogue of accessories and upgrades, from power windows and various wheels to a touchscreen display and heated seats. The rear can be converted to a five-seat SUV with a tonneau cover. And the body's been designed to make wrapping easy – Slate intends to sell wraps itself from just $500.

And Slate plans to make much of the truck's system open-source so that other creatives can design their own accessories. This sounds makes it sounds like it's borrowing an idea from online crafts and modular 3D-printing with the aim of creating a community around the vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 Slate plans to make wraps to allow people to customise that slate-grey body (Image credit: Slate Auto) It also hopes to create a community, open-sourcing part of the system and design to allow other brands to make accessories (Image credit: Slate Auto) The Slate Truck can even become an SUV (Image credit: Slate Auto)

The EV part sounds solid too. Charging looks fast at 30 minutes for a 10-80% top-up. The base model with a 52.7 kWh battery pack has an estimated range of 150 miles, and the optional 84.3 kWh battery pack can extend that to 240 miles.

The Slate won’t have the load capacity of the biggest trucks, and the top speed is just 90mph. But the no-nonsense design, unprecedented customisability and an expected base price of under $27,500 (around £20,000) could make this surprise entry the one that finally fulfills the potential of electric pickups.

Production is due to start next year in time for a 2027 launch.

For more on EV branding, check out the clever Audi billboards. And check out the surprising story of the Audi logo's meaning.