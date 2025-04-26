The Slate Auto pickup design is the antithesis of the Tesla Cybertruck

News
By published

(And that could be a good thing).

Slate Auto electric pickup truck
(Image credit: Slate Auto)

Motorists haven't exactly embraced electric pickups yet. The Tesla Cybertruck design fails have become a running joke, and that's actually the best-selling vehicle in the segment.

But, seemingly out of nowhere, a new startup called Slate Auto has burst on to the scene with something totally different. The Slate Truck is a stripped-down, traditional-looking pickup that will start at a low price but offer almost infinite customisability. It couldn't be more different to the Cybertruck, and that could make it a huge success..

Image 1 of 5
Slate Auto electric pickup truck
(Image credit: Slate Auto)
Image 1 of 3
A Slate Truck with a colourful wrap
Slate plans to make wraps to allow people to customise that slate-grey body(Image credit: Slate Auto)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1