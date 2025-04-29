A driver believed Elon Musk's wildest Cybertruck design claim, and it didn't end well

It's confirmed: the Cybertruck is not a boat.

Ah, the Tesla Cybertruck. It's the electric pickup that was built to look good on Mars but struggles to cope with conditions here on Earth.

We've seen no end of Cybertruck design fails since the vehicle's release in late 2023, from parts flying off on the road to an inability to handle snow. Perhaps, it shouldn't be surprising, then, that the edgy-looking EV isn't quite as amphibious as Elon Musk once suggested it would be.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

