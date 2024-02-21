"It doesn't need to be thinner": Apple fans are making their feelings known about the latest iPad Pro rumours

By Daniel John
published

Is better battery too much to ask for?

iPad Pro
(Image credit: Apple)

For all the splashy announcements we saw from Apple in 2023 (not least the introduction of Vision Pro), there was one notable absence. Not a single new iPad was revealed last year, marking a first in the tablet's entire 13 year lifespan. But rumours suggest next month could be fruitful for Apple fans, with a host of new tablets in the works. 

A spring Apple event could be on the cards, with leaks suggesting the company is planning to update the entire iPad line up in the first quarter of 2024. We've already heard of a few rumoured features for the new models – but it seems there's plenty more that fans would like to see. 

iPad generations

The entire iPad line up could be getting an update in 2024 (Image credit: Apple)

According to MacRumors, Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models will not only feature OLED displays, as rumoured for a while, but also come with a much thinner body. But in response to the news, Reddit users are calling for more substantial updates.

"How about one the same thickness as now, but all that extra space is filled with battery," one user comments, while another adds, "I’d much rather they make the battery better. For some reason Apple has stuck with 10 hour battery as the acceptable standard for iPads, while iPhones and Macs have made massive gains. It doesn’t make sense why the iPad is stuck in the past." Indeed, it seems increased battery life is number one on plenty of Redditor's wishlists.

Others have taken aim at the large camera cutout. "Thinner... but with a big dumb ass camera bump on the back tho... I would prefer the most capable iPad I can get with absolutely no rear camera," one user comments. 

And then there are the more humble requests. "I'm only asking for a native calculator," one solitary user begs. (For some reason, the iPad has never featured its own calculator app).

Time will tell what's in store for the iPad line up, but it's clear that Apple is going to need to do something special to keep the tablet relevant – many feel that innovation has stagnated when it comes to the iPad, and the lack of new models in 2023 hasn't helped matters. Still, it's not like Apple is resting on its laurels – Vision Pro is like nothing we've seen before from the company. 

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

