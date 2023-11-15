Apple needs to hurry up and release the OLED iPad Pro

Rumours about an OLED iPad Pro have been doing the rounds for a couple of years now, but the thing has thus far failed to materialise. Sure, we already have a miniLED version, but I've been waiting for an iPad with a screen to rival the iPhone line up for what feels like forever – and it might finally arrive next year.

According to a new report from everyone's favourite Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, new iPad Pro models with M3 chips and OLED displays are likely to arrive in the first half of 2024. But while the supercharged chip sounds great, bringing the iPads in line with the new MacBook Pro, it's the screen I'm most excited about.

An OLED iPad Pro could look incredible (Image credit: Apple )

The OLED displays on the current iPhone line up look gorgeous, but the biggest screen we get to enjoy them on is 6.69 inches. A 12.9-inch iPad using OLED tech could look incredible. It's clear just putting the miniLED 12.9-inch iPad Pro next to its LCD counterpart how visible the difference can be on that large screen – and OLED offers even brigher colours and deeper contrast than miniLED.

And there's another reason why an OLED display could slap on an M3 iPad, and that's gaming. Apple has been making a big deal of its renewed commitment to gaming of late, with the iPhone 15 Pro able to handle AAA titles such as the new Assassin's Creed, and the gaming abilities of the new M3 Macs finally impressing our digital arts and 3D editor. It would make sense for the iPads to follow the iPhone and Mac into this new gaming realm – and nothing is better for gaming than an OLED display.

Time will tell what's in store for the iPad – but rumour has it the entire line up could be in for a fresh coat of paint in 2024. If you're after the best iPad experience available right here and now, check out today's best iPad Pro deals.