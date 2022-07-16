The lowest iPad Pro 12.9 prices in July 2022

We've found the lowest iPad Pro 12.9 prices and best deals on the best iPad to date.

This page is dedicated to pulling in the lowest iPad Pro 12.9 prices that are currently available. That's because currently Apple offer two 12.9-inch iPad Pros, one model got first released in 2020 (4th Gen), and the other in 2021 (5th and most recent Gen). Both are related to the original 1st Gen 12.9-inch Pro that got unveiled in 2015, though they've come a long way since the first generation model.

It's universally accepted that the 5th Gen iPad Pro 12.9 is the very best Pro to have been released yet, boasting its super fast M1 chip, 5G and Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 connectivity and Liquid Retina XDR display. If you want our full opinion on this remarkable tablet, head over to our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1, 2021) review

The older of the two Pros was our favourite Pro before its younger brother came along. That's because it's a fantastic tablet, and now has some decent deals. See what we think about that in our iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) review.

Pro too expensive for you? Look at our guides to the best iPad Air 4 generation price, or the best iPad Air 5 prices, or iPad mini prices if you want to go super small. For a full family tree, take a look at our guide to all of the iPad generations.

The lowest iPad Pro 12.9 prices

01. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1, 2021)

The best iPad Pro that money can buy.

Stylus support: Apple Pencil 2 | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2048 x 2732 pixels | Weight: 682g | Dimensions: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm | OS: iPadOS 14 | CPU: Apple M1 chip | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Rear cameras: 12MP, 10 MP, TOF 3D LiDAR | Front camera: 12MP

Premium Liquid Retina screen
Super fast processor
Generous storage options
Do you need all this iPad?

This is the best iPad Pro that's available (and perhaps, the best iPad, if you want power over portability). And understandably, there aren't that many massive deals to be had on it. That's not to say we don't see the iPad Pro 12.9 price drop now and again. For example, in the last Amazon Prime Day (July, 2022), it got shifted from $1,099 down to $999 – and the record low iPad Pro 12.9 price that we witnessed was $899, which is remarkable considering how new and powerful this iPad Pro is. 

So for context, the 2021 model of the iPad Pro retails at $1,099/£999 for the 128GB model, though you can step up to 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB (for a marked up price). 

iPad Pro 4th gen

02. iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)

Best bet for a good iPad Pro 12.9 deal is on earlier model.

Stylus support: Apple Pencil 2 | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2732 x 2048 | Weight: 639g | Dimensions: 280.4 x 214.8 x 5.8 mm | OS: iOS 13.4 | CPU: A12Z Bionic | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Rear cameras: 12 MP, 10 MP, TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | Front camera: 8 MP

High-res screen
Large display
Supports  Apple Pencil 2 
No M1 chip

When the 4th gen iPad 11- and 12.9-inch came out in 2020, we waxed just as lyrical about them as we have about the latest models. They're still cracking tablets, with a plenty-fast A12Z Bionic chip. As we've noted, casual use won't give you any idea of the processing power difference between this and the newer 2021 model - that will only become (slightly) apparent with more heavy lifting, like video editing. 

This iPad Pro maxes out in storage at 1TB, but if you can get it at a competitive price, it's well worth going for. Considering that the latest models will be overkill for many users, the 2020 iPad Pro can be a great buy considering that we're now seeing bigger discounts following the release of the newer models. Check the prices above, or compare prices on all three models below.

