The best iPad Pro cases with a keyboard and without in 2022

The best iPad Pro cases can help to protect your tablet from smudges, spills and scratches – something you definitely want to avoid if you've just invested in one of Apple's most high-end tablets. Many of them can also serve as stands, unlocking more functionality, while the best iPad Pro cases with a keyboard go further, allowing you to turn your tablet into a laptop.

The iPad Pro, available in 11in and 12.9in screen sizes, is a portable powerhouse for creativity, with a dazzling display, super fast performance thanks to Apple's own silicon (on the 2021 and 2022 generations), and Apple Pencil 2 support. They have a solid build, but they're not indestructible, which is why you'll probably want one of the best iPad Pro cases to keep your device safe.

A case can protect the tablet from getting dirty when it's in a bag and offers a buffer against scratches or bumps. And cases that all you to prop the tablet up can make it a lot more useful for working, browsing, drawing and entertainment. Below, we've made our pick of the best iPad Pro 12.9 cases and the best iPad Pro 11 cases available now. We've based our selection on our own reviews and experiences with each brand, stated features and build and customer reviews (see more about how we test and review).

If you're not sure which iPad you have, see our list of the iPad generations, which now include two new 2022 iPad Pros – the iPad Pro 12.9 6th generation and iPad Pro 11 4th generation. These come in the same sizes as the 2021 generations, but they're a little thicker, so not all older iPad Pro cases will fit them. We'll be updating this guide as more cases are released.

The best iPad Pro cases available today

01. Apple Smart Folio The best iPad Pro case overall

















Apple's own iPad Pro cases might seem expensive for what you get – after all, they're made from polyurethane; not leather, but we like the reassurance that they're going to be precisely engineered to fit each new device. The Smart Folio cases for the new 11in and 12.9in iPad Pro 2022 follow the same design as previous models, with powerful magnets holding it in place around the tablet. We find they work well to prop the iPad up on a desk. The one downside is the lack of edge protection.

CB rating: 4/5

02. Apple Smart Keyboard Folio The best iPad Pro case with a keyboard













- No trackpad Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio is the ideal solution if you want to give the powerful iPad Pro the portability of a laptop. Much like the Smart Folio above, it attaches magnetically and provides good enough protection against scratches and bumps. But the big benefit here is the keyboard, which unlocks more possibilities for the iPad Pro (the version for the new iPad Pro 11 also fits the latest iPad Air). There are cheaper iPad cases with keyboards, but we find Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folio just works.

03. Logitech Combo Touch The best iPad Pro case with a keyboard and trackpad













- More expensive than Apple's Keyboard Folio Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio is a great option for turning your iPad into a laptop, but many people will miss having a trackpad, especially if you don't want to also add a mouse. Logitech's Combo Touch Keyboard Case is a little more expensive, but you get the added flexibility of a detachable keyboard with a large click-anywhere trackpad, an adjustable kick-back stand, plus a row of iPad OS shortcut keys for quick access. We also really like the premium look of the fabric-like finish, although it can be harder to keep clean.

04. Casemade Leather Case The best leather iPad Pro case











- Leather could be thicker



Perhaps strangely, Apple doesn't make its own leather case for an iPad, but there are other brands with some decent offerings, including this from Casemade. It looks gorgeous, fits securely and it's made from high-quality cowhide. The design allows easy access to buttons and ports and it doubles up as a stand for typing or watching videos. It also has a sleep/wake function as you open and close the case.

CB rating: 4/5

05. JETech Case The best cheap iPad Pro case













- Little protection and cheap feel



JETech's simple iPad Pro cases look incredibly similar to Apple's official iPad Pro case from a distance but cost only a fraction of the price. No, they don't feel as pleasant to the touch and they aren't as well made – they feel a lot more plastically. But at this price, we'd be happy with anything that fits correctly and offers some level of protection against damage. There's a huge range of colours, and it can work as a stand and will wake the tablet up and put it to sleep too. The links above are for the iPad Pro 11 case, but there's also an iPad Pro 12.9 case (opens in new tab).

06. OtterBox Defender The best iPad Pro case for protection













- Bulky If you want some more heavy-duty protection against drops, the Otterbox Defender Series has you covered with its cushioned rubber and strong side and corner protection. This rugged low-profile case provides three layers of protection, including a solid inner shell and a tough outer slipcover. It also works as an excellent stand. We find it does add a little bulk, so it isn't the most elegant, but we think it's one of the best iPad Pro 11 cases and best iPad Pro 12.9 cases for solid protection.

07. ESR Classic Hybrid Back Case The best transparent iPad Pro case



Fits: available for iPad Pro 12.9 and 11, 2020, 2021, 2022 + Yellowing-resistant

+ Drop protection

+ Pencil 2 support

- No screen protection If you don't want your iPad mini case to obscure your tablet's good looks, the ESR Classic Hybrid Back Case provides a protective shell that still leaves the iPad visible. It has a hard back flexible frame that provides corner and side protection. The plastic is designed to resist the usual yellowing that comes with use, and the magnetic charging for Apple Pencil 2 should still work too. Just note that there's no protection for the front of the device, so you may also want one of the best iPad screen protectors. The links above are for the 12.9in version, but there's also an iPad Pro 11 case (opens in new tab).

08. Tomtoc Vertical case for iPad Pro The best iPad Pro case with Pencil holder for versatility



Fits: available for iPad Pro 12.9 and 11, 2020, 2021, 2022 + Stands iPad vertically as well as horizontally

+ Drop protection

+ Apple Pencil holder

- Magnets could be stronger Through some impressive case origami, the Tomtoc vertical iPad Pro case can be used as a stand vertically as well as horizontally. We think this makes it one of the best iPad Pro 12.9 cases since the tablet's size and weight make the ability to stand it vertically a real advantage if you use it for drawing and illustrating since it's a little large and heavy to handhold for an extended period of time. This is also one of the best iPad Pro cases with a pencil holder that we've seen – this can be more reliable than depending on metallic attachment alone when carrying your tablet in a bag.

09. MoKo tablet sleeve The best-value iPad Pro sleeve



Fits: available for iPad Pro 12.9 and 11, 2020, 2021, 2022 + Protects iPad Pro from scratches

+ Inexpensive

+ Available in a range of colours

- No hard-cover protection A sleeve doesn't provide the same hard cover protection as a case, but you might decide it's enough, especially if you're likely to be carrying your tablet well-protected in a separate compartment in another bag. On the other hand, sleeves can also serve as an extra layer of protection in addition to a case. This MoKo sleeve comes in a range of colours, with some options that make it quite a cute iPad Pro case. It's also relatively inexpensive. We like the plush interior, while the exterior is splash resistant. The links above are for the 12.9in sleeve, but there are also iPad Pro 11 sleeves.

10. CASETiFY iPad Pro Ultra Impact case The best cute iPad Pro case



Fits: available for iPad Pro 12.9 and 11, 2020, 2021 + Solid build

+ Reinforced corner protection

+ Huge range of cute iPad Pro cases

- More expensive than many third-party cases



Most cases we've suggested are fairly low-key, offering plain colours. If you're looking for one of the best iPad Pro 12.9 cases or best iPad Pro 11 cases with more personality, you might want to browse CASETiFY's huge range of designs. Its Ultra Impact cases use of the company's patented qìtech material for extra corner protection, so they could save your iPad Pro from an accident. But best of all, the cases come in all kinds of designs, from penguin and kitten illustrations to flowers, gummy bears, unicorns, leopard print and more, making them seriously cute iPad Pro cases. The links above are for the 12.9, but there are iPad Pro 11 cases (opens in new tab) in the same designs.

CB rating: 4/5

How should I choose the best iPad Pro case? Whether you're looking for the best iPad Pro 12.9 cases or the best iPad Pro 11 cases, the first thing to decide is what features you need and how much protection you want. The best iPad Pro cases with a keyboard can be useful not only for protecting the device but also for allowing you to use it like a laptop – something that's more feasible than ever with the power of the new 2022 M2-powered iPad Pros. For this, we recommend Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folio – or Logitech's Combo Touch if you want a trackpad.



These cases and folio-style iPad Pro cases also have the advantage of acting like a stand, allowing you to prop your iPad Pro up into a more comfortable position for watching media, browsing, taking notes or drawing. Tomtoc's nifty vertical iPad Pro case can even hold the Pro in a vertical position. Another thing to consider is price. The best iPad Pro cases overall aren't exactly cheap. Apple's own Smart Folio retails at $79 / $89, and some of the best third-party cases have similar prices. That said, if you simply want to protect your device from scratches and you aren't too concerned about looks, there are very affordable iPad Pro cases available. Those from JETech and ESR are decent options. Finally, you might also want to consider an iPad Pro sleeve. These can offer an alternative to a case if you think you don't need the protection of a hard cover – for example, if the device will already be well cushioned inside a bag. They can also be used in addition to a case, to provide extra cushioning. Just make sure that you always look at the specifications of each case and sleeve to check that it fits your iPad Pro model.

Will an older iPad Pro case fit the iPad Pro 2022? It depends. The 2022 iPad Pro 12.9 6th generation and iPad Pro 11 4th generation come in the same sizes as the Pro 2021. However, despite the screen sizes being the same, there are some differences. The 2022 iPad Pros are very slightly thicker than their predecessors, which means they may need a dedicated case when it comes to products that have a very snug fit. With sleeves, there should be no problem, and some iPad Pro 2021 cases are also being advertised as suitable for the new iPads. However, Apple itself has released new, specifically designed versions of its own Smart Folio and Smart Keyboard Folio for the new tablets. To be sure, only buy a case that specifically says that it is suitable for your iPad.

