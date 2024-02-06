Yep, Apple Vision Pro looks very goofy in public

Unless you've been living under a (virtual) rock, you've probably heard the news that Apple's AR headset is finally available – in the US, at least. Early adopters have finally got their hands (and heads) on Vision Pro, and while it's always interesting to see what reviewers make of new tech from the comfort of their offices or YouTube-ready studios, there's nothing like actually seeing weird new stuff out in the wild. And this one looks pretty wild.

From disembodied hand gestures on the subway to people eating food with $3500 goggles strapped to their faces (oh, and someone walking a robot dog while wearing Vision Pro), the 'street snaps' are starting – and it's clear that Vision Pro is going to take more getting used to than, say, the Apple Watch.

Back when Apple announced Vision Pro last year, we worried that the whole thing might look a little dystopian. Sure, it makes sense that, while alone at home or even travelling on a plane, you might want to watch a movie on a (pretend) giant screen. But there's no getting around how goofy this thing looks on – despite Apple's attempts to make techno goggles seem the most normal thing in the world.

But of course, these being the early days of a brand new tech, there are people out there who want to be seen wearing the thing in week one. And if you're someone who makes content for a living, you might want to release an eyebrow-raising video of yourself twitching your fingers on the subway to the apparent chagrin of passers-by. People are going to watch it (and, yes, people are going to write about it on art and design websites).

Time will tell where Vision Pro will actually sit alongside the likes of more established tech such as the iPhone or iPad – we have a feeling it's going to prove itself to belong in the home and/or office rather than out and about. But then again, people thought AirPods looked silly when Apple announced them in 2016, and they're pretty ubiquitous on the streets.