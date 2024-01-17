'It clearly needs improvement': Apple's Vision Pro keyboard seems to be baffling early users

With Apple's Vision Pro headset set to launch next month, it won't be long until we get an idea of just how profoundly the device might impact the world of computing. But if recent reports concerning the digital keyboard are anything to go by, it sounds like peripheral makers needn't worry too much just.

According to renowned Apple leaker Mark Gurman, the digital keyboard experience is, at least in VisionOS 1.0, "a complete write-off". It sounds like early adopters will want to invest in one of the best bluetooth keyboards.

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

"You have to poke each key one finger at a time like you did before you learned how to type. There is no magical in-air typing. You can also look at a character and pinch. You'll want a Bluetooth keyboard," Gurman tweeted this week.

The keyboard experience might not be top notch on day one (Image credit: Apple)

Initial demos of Vision Pro made a big deal of the keyboard, showing the headset being used in various digital office setups. But in reality, it sounds as though the virtual keys are only suitable for those who type with one finger (in other words, people who haven't learned to type yet.)

And in a recent hands-on demo, it seems Engadget agreed. "This was one of the more frustrating aspects of the demo for me. Although there were several typing options – hunting and pecking with your fingers, using eye control to select keys, or just using Siri – none of them felt adequate for anything resembling extended use," the publication shared. "The floating keyboard here clearly needs improvement. In the meantime, it’s harder to imagine using the Vision Pro for actual work."

wild that something that seems so core to the experience isn’t going to be robust day one, hopefully a visionOS 1.1 or 2.0 thing 🤞 https://t.co/9bbIBRvaKdJanuary 12, 2024 See more

well here's the first bummer.cant even type on the thing properly and will still need a keyboard. https://t.co/AF3sO8ScZ9January 14, 2024 See more

Between this and the MacBook Butterfly keyboard debacle, it seems Apple has struggled with its keyboards of late. Still, while the typing experience might not be incredible (yet), there's clearly plenty to stay excited about when it comes to Vision Pro. From simple animations to concepts that could transform the nature of shopping, we've seen some pretty futuristic ideas teased in recent months.