Apple TV's hit show Severance recently came to an end, leaving a tragic Lumon-shaped hole in my heart. While I yearn to indulge in the uncanny aesthetics of the severed floor once more it'll be a while until season 3 hits the screens, so in the meantime, I've found the perfect thing to tide me over – the Lumon Terminal Pro keyboard.

While Apple teased the product a while ago as part of an ingenious branding move, fans were dissapointed that it was merely a clever stunt, with many wanting to snag their own piece of Macrodata Refinement swag. Swooping in to make dreams a reality, Atomic Keyboard set about creating a real version of the iconic MDR keyboard. (While it's probably not one of the best keyboards for creatives just think of the style points).

(Image credit: Atomic Keyboard)

The original keyboard featured in Severance is inspired by the 1977 “Dasher” terminal created by Data General, expertly fusing into the show's retro-futuristic aesthetic. Atomic Keyboard's version is heavily inspired by the show's design, featuring a corporate blue colour theme and a built-in trackball mouse. While the 73-key, 70% layout allows for practical functionality, the keyboard's ESC key is missing in a playful nod to the show's dark themes.

You can preorder your own MDR Dasher from the Atomic Keyboard site. For more Severance news, check out how an artist made the Severance titles using mocap in his living room or take a look at why the Lumon logo is the perfect pastiche of corporate design.