You can now buy the Severance keyboard – but it's missing one important detail

News
By published

Please try to enjoy each key equally.

Atomic Keyboard&#039;s MDR Dasher Keyboard
(Image credit: Atomic Keyboard)

Apple TV's hit show Severance recently came to an end, leaving a tragic Lumon-shaped hole in my heart. While I yearn to indulge in the uncanny aesthetics of the severed floor once more it'll be a while until season 3 hits the screens, so in the meantime, I've found the perfect thing to tide me over – the Lumon Terminal Pro keyboard.

While Apple teased the product a while ago as part of an ingenious branding move, fans were dissapointed that it was merely a clever stunt, with many wanting to snag their own piece of Macrodata Refinement swag. Swooping in to make dreams a reality, Atomic Keyboard set about creating a real version of the iconic MDR keyboard. (While it's probably not one of the best keyboards for creatives just think of the style points).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.