5 perfect Severance prop designs that shaped Apple TV's best series

News
By published

Props played a vital role in bringing the Lumon universe to life.

Mark looks at a crystal cube from Lumon in Severance
(Image credit: Apple TV)

If there were an Emmy for prop design, Severance would have to win it. With the finale just days away, Severance Season 2 has cemented the Apple TV production's reputation as one of the most visually arresting series in recent years. The production design, lighting and blocking all contribute to making Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller's dark sci-fi office comedy look so perfect, but it's the prop design that does a lot of the lifting.

The props in Severance are essential to the depiction of Lumon Industries, the fictional company where the 'severed' employees work. They play a vital role in making the seemingly contradictory retro-futurist vacuum of the corporation feel coherent and believable, and they've become so iconic that we've seen fans remaking Severance props with the dedication of Kier protégés.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

