Why Severance’s Lumon logo is the perfect pastiche of corporate design

Read between the lines.

Lumon logo from Apple TV&#039;s Severance
(Image credit: Apple TV)

There are plenty of crafty details in Apple TV's hit series, Severance, but if you're a design fan that mysterious Lumon logo may have caught your eye. On the surface, it's the perfect unassuming corporate design, but as fans of the show know, not everything is always as it seems.

The refined design of the Lumon logo could easily blend into our list of the best logos of the 1970s thanks to its retro aesthetic, creating an eerie authenticity that makes the Severance world feel all the more real. It's a simple design packed with symbolism if you look a little deeper (but don't worry, I'll keep this a spoiler-free analysis).

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

