Apple 'selling' Severance's Lumon Terminal Pro is an ingenious branding move

Apple TV's Severance recently finished its second season, and the series has really got people talking. To capitalise on the show's popularity, Apple is including the computers that appear in the Lumon workplace in the show on its website, and their integration is seamless.

It looks like it's a parody or maybe even a mistake to see 'Lumon Terminal Pro' with a 'New' sticker next to it on the Apple Store, right next to the MacBook Air (also new). But it's real, though you can't actually buy it. And while the Lumon Terminal Pro might not be one of the best computers for graphic design, this is the kind of tie in that reminds viewers who made the show, without shoving it in their faces.

(Image credit: Apple)

When you click on Lumon Terminal Pro (note that it isn't showing up for all users, so use the link if you can't see it), you get the following text on the screen of the computer: "Greetings. We are pleased to bring you a film detailing the art of arranging moving images to elicit an emotional response. If during this viewing you experience feelings of warmth, an increased heart rate, or perspiration, do not be alarmed. In fact, rejoice! As you have been successfully inspired. Praise Kier."

Behind the Mac: Editing Severance | Apple - YouTube Watch On

Below that is the link to a film (above) about how Severance was edited on a Mac, which contains spoilers (I haven't finished the series yet so am too scared to click but other sources say it's an interesting dive into how the film was edited), as well as a reminder of Apple's latest offer – buy a new Mac and get three months of Apple TV+ for free. This is another piece of marketing brilliance that makes people feel they are part of a whole ecosystem when they buy into Apple.

For more on the brilliance of the show, see our reasons why prop design is so important in Severance. And for the latest on Apple, see our piece on Apple's foldable watch phone concept (which looks a bit ridiculous).