Apple 'selling' Severance's Lumon Terminal Pro is an ingenious branding move
Sadly you can't actually buy one.
Apple TV's Severance recently finished its second season, and the series has really got people talking. To capitalise on the show's popularity, Apple is including the computers that appear in the Lumon workplace in the show on its website, and their integration is seamless.
It looks like it's a parody or maybe even a mistake to see 'Lumon Terminal Pro' with a 'New' sticker next to it on the Apple Store, right next to the MacBook Air (also new). But it's real, though you can't actually buy it. And while the Lumon Terminal Pro might not be one of the best computers for graphic design, this is the kind of tie in that reminds viewers who made the show, without shoving it in their faces.
When you click on Lumon Terminal Pro (note that it isn't showing up for all users, so use the link if you can't see it), you get the following text on the screen of the computer: "Greetings. We are pleased to bring you a film detailing the art of arranging moving images to elicit an emotional response. If during this viewing you experience feelings of warmth, an increased heart rate, or perspiration, do not be alarmed. In fact, rejoice! As you have been successfully inspired. Praise Kier."
Below that is the link to a film (above) about how Severance was edited on a Mac, which contains spoilers (I haven't finished the series yet so am too scared to click but other sources say it's an interesting dive into how the film was edited), as well as a reminder of Apple's latest offer – buy a new Mac and get three months of Apple TV+ for free. This is another piece of marketing brilliance that makes people feel they are part of a whole ecosystem when they buy into Apple.
For more on the brilliance of the show, see our reasons why prop design is so important in Severance. And for the latest on Apple, see our piece on Apple's foldable watch phone concept (which looks a bit ridiculous).
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.