Apple 'selling' Severance's Lumon Terminal Pro is an ingenious branding move

Sadly you can't actually buy one.

Lumon Terminal Pro computer with text
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV's Severance recently finished its second season, and the series has really got people talking. To capitalise on the show's popularity, Apple is including the computers that appear in the Lumon workplace in the show on its website, and their integration is seamless.

It looks like it's a parody or maybe even a mistake to see 'Lumon Terminal Pro' with a 'New' sticker next to it on the Apple Store, right next to the MacBook Air (also new). But it's real, though you can't actually buy it. And while the Lumon Terminal Pro might not be one of the best computers for graphic design, this is the kind of tie in that reminds viewers who made the show, without shoving it in their faces.

