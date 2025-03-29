Apple's foldable watch phone concept looks a bit ridiculous

The idea that Apple's working on a foldable iPhone always seemed like a bit of myth, but we've more recently seen credible rumours that a so-called iPhone Fold may finally be on the way. But could Apple have more ambitious plans? It appears that the Cupertino tech giant has at least considered the idea of a foldable Apple Watch that could allow us to leave our phones behind.

An Apple patent application filed back in 2023 but only just published by theUnited States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a watch with a flip-up display. It would have much of the functionality of a smartphone. It's just a shame that it look like a kids' Walkie-Talkie watch toy, or a Samsung Z Flip stuck onto a wrist band.

Apple's phone for your wrist (Image credit: Apple)

According to Apple's filing with the USPTO, the foldable Apple Watch-cum-Phone would have a screen on the front that would display essentials like time, weather and health data much like an Apple Watch today. But it would be able to open to reveal a second, larger display inside for web browsing, gaming and media.

Apple also outlines various ways in which this second screen could move, and even rotate. The device, credited to the design lead Vladimir Krneta, would also have two cameras: one facing out and the other inwards to allow the user to both take photos and make video calls.

Apple notes that "Many individuals already forego the use of a smartphone during exercise or periods of recreation and instead use a smartwatch. However, current wearable electronic devices are limited in terms of screen size and functionality relative to their smartphone counterparts." The idea is to make it it more possible for users to "leave their smartphones for extended periods of time".

The foldable Apple Watch in closed position (Image credit: Apple)

I can see the attraction of the concept. There are certainly plenty of times when I'd like to leave my phone at home but don't know if I might need to take an important call. Or I need my phone on me but don't have anywhere to put it.

But such a big and bulky wrist device looks a bit silly to me. It might even make more sense to explore a watch design with a horizontal rectangular display like we've seen in some sci-fi movies.

That said, Apple files hundreds of patents a year just to block other companies from developing ideas. Samsung has been mocking Apple for not having a foldable phone ever since it made its first Galaxy Fold in 2019.

Perhaps that why Apple seems to have gone on a mission to patent every foldable device imaginable without actually making any of them. We've had rumours of a foldable iPad, a Foldable MacBook. We'll just have to wait to see if a foldable Apple Watch becomes a reality.

