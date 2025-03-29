Apple's foldable watch phone concept looks a bit ridiculous

Tell me this isn't the foldable iPhone, Apple.

A diagram of a foldable Apple Watch concept showing a watch with a screen on the front and a second screen inside when the front is flipped up
(Image credit: Apple)

The idea that Apple's working on a foldable iPhone always seemed like a bit of myth, but we've more recently seen credible rumours that a so-called iPhone Fold may finally be on the way. But could Apple have more ambitious plans? It appears that the Cupertino tech giant has at least considered the idea of a foldable Apple Watch that could allow us to leave our phones behind.

An Apple patent application filed back in 2023 but only just published by theUnited States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a watch with a flip-up display. It would have much of the functionality of a smartphone. It's just a shame that it look like a kids' Walkie-Talkie watch toy, or a Samsung Z Flip stuck onto a wrist band.

Joe Foley
