Welcome to our list of the best keyboards for designers in 2019. While buying a keyboard for your Mac or PC might not be the highest of your priorities – it should be.

This is because you'll be using your keyboard for hours on end, especially if you do a lot of creative work on your machine, so finding the best keyboard that suits your needs, as well as being comfortable to type on, is essential. By getting the best keyboard you can afford, you'll ensure you have the very best computing experience.

One of the most important things to consider when buying the best keyboard for your needs is ergonomics. Because you'll be using the keyboard for hours on end, you'll want to make sure it's comfortable to use. The keys should be the right size, and if you can angle the keyboard – and it comes with a wrist rest – all the better.

By using a keyboard that's uncomfortable or not suited to the way you type, you risk getting RSI, which can end up being pretty serious.

By getting the best keyboard for your needs, you'll become more productive. You'll be able to work longer without feeling the strain, and many of the best keyboards come with extra features, such as additional keys that allow you to map application-specific tools and shortcuts that you can call up with a single keypress.

So which is the best keyboard for your needs? Should you choose a mechanical keyboard, wireless keyboard or an ergonomic keyboard? Can you get all of these in one? What if your budget is low?

Whatever your reasons for hunting out a new keyboard – or your specific needs – read on for our guide to eight of the best...

01. Logitech Craft

The best overall keyboard for designers

Size: 43x14.9x3.2cm | Weight: 960g | Range: Wireless to 10m | Power: Rechargeable (USB-C)

Multi-function Creative Input Dial

Backlit with ‘hand-detection’

Very expensive

Dial favours right-handers

Logitech's pitching squarely at designers, illustrators and digital artists with this frankly excellent wireless keyboard, Logitech Craft, which could give a tidy boost to both your creativity and your productivity, if you can afford it.

The real game-changer with this keyboard is its multi-function dial (the 'Crown') at the top-left, which enables you to control parameters in your favourite Adobe applications – including Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC and Premiere Pro – as well as Microsoft Office packages.

You can zoom in and out, tap to show and fine-tune tool parameters quickly and easily, and adjust everything from scale and opacity of objects to size, leading and tracking of text.

02. Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

This RGB mechanical keyboard isn't just for gamers

Size: 46.5x17.1x3.6cm | Weight: 1324g | Range: Wired (2m USB cable) | Switches: Cherry MX switches

Quality aluminium frame

Onboard memory to save macros

Palm rest gets grubby quickly

Complex software

There's nothing quite like the feel of a good-quality mechanical keyboard, giving you proper crisp, tactile feedback on every keystroke by substituting the rubber domes used by cheap models for proper, functional switches – usually from the Cherry MX range.

As well as lasting longer, mechanical keyboards also enable faster, more accurate typing. Step up the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum. Ostensibly a gaming keyboard, complete with RGB backlighting, it's also great for designers keen to assign macro functions to the six dedicated keys – for your most-used Adobe actions, for instance.

Thanks to its 8MB of onboard memory, these macros can be saved onto the keyboard itself, making it perfectly portable between machines once programmed (although the complex software makes this a little tricky). Like the Logitech Craft, this is certainly not a cheap option, but if you make full use of its capabilities, it's worth the initial hit.

03. Kinesis Advantage2 LF

The best ergonomic keyboard to reduce the risk of RSI

Size: 41.9x20.3x7.3cm | Weight: 998g | Switches: Cherry MX switches

Ergonomic design minimises strain

Up to 48 programmable macros

Extremely expensive

Thick and bulky (but small footprint)

All too many designers suffer from conditions such as RSI and carpal tunnel syndrome, with awkward keyboard shortcuts and repetitive keyboard actions often the culprit.

Kinesis' Advantage2 LF definitely stands out from the other great keyboards on this list for its unique aesthetics, which are designed entirely with ergonomics in mind. Concave key wells on each side of the keyboard minimise strain on your arms and fingers as you type, while the mechanical Cherry MX Red linear switches make typing as smooth and satisfying as possible.

And if keyboard shortcuts are your issue, the Advantage2 LF rather puts Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum to shame with a staggering 48 programmable macros.

04. Anker Universal Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard

A great bet for those on a very tight budget

Size: 28.7x12.7x1.3cm | Weight: 321g | Range: Wireless to 10m

Very good value

Ultra compact design

Apple-style look not ideal for PCs

Compared to some of the eye-watering price tags on this list, Anker's Universal Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is quite simply incredibly good value.

The Apple-inspired white offering can connect via Bluetooth to the Android, iOS, Windows or MacOS device of your choice, and the low-profile, matte-finish keys make for a surprisingly satisfying typing experience for the price.

Of course, the fact that its look and feel are so obviously influenced by Apple – albeit crafted from budget plastic, rather than aluminium – may make this keyboard look a little out-of-place for PC users, but that's a small price to pay considering, well, the small price you've paid.

05. Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID

Beauty meets security with this Microsoft keyboard

Interface: Bluetooth | Keyboard backlighting: No

Flawless style

Fingerprint scanner

Expensive

Microsoft's Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID is a stylish and attractive keyboard that's easy to carry around with you, and perfectly complements Microsoft Surface devices – though it can also be used with any other laptop or tablet. It feels as good as it looks, and there's a fingerprint scanner included for biometric login, which means you can quickly, easily and securely log into your machine with just a touch. It's a bit on the expensive side, but we think it's well worth it.

06. Logitech K780

A great keyboard with a handy cradle for smartphones and tablets

Size: 38x15.8x2.2cm | Weight: 875g | Power: 2 AAA batteries, up to 24 months of battery life using power-saving idle mode | Range: 10m Wireless/Bluetooth range

Pairs with three devices at once

Cradle holds smartphones and tablets

AAA rather than rechargeable battery

Targeting both smartphone and tablet owners, Logitech's K780 keyboard expands on its earlier iteration, the K380 – quite literally. This newer version is longer, and includes a handy number pad.

Like its predecessor, the K780 can pair with up to three devices at once using Bluetooth or wireless, so you can toggle between them as you type on the comfortable rounded keys.

Slot your iPhone, iPad and/or Android device into the perfectly-placed slot in the keyboard's base – which can hold devices up to 11.3mm thick in an upright position – to make everything more comfortable.

07. Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard

This fun-sized option is the best keyboard for Android users

Size: 29.5x12.5x1.2cm | Weight: 340g | Power: Lithium ion battery | Range: Wireless/Bluetooth 4.0

Ultra-compact folding design

USB charging

Unsuitable for laps

Easily the most 'fun-sized' and compact keyboard on the list, Microsoft's Universal Foldable Keyboard is roughly the size of a pack of cards when folded in half (at just under 15cm), making it perfectly pocket-sized and ideal for travelling.

It works with Android, Windows Phone and iOS over Bluetooth, and has USB charging. While it's perfectly portable, however, you will still need a flat, stable surface to type on as you won't be able to use this on your lap very comfortably.

08. Topre Realforce 104UBS Silent variable

For a quieter Topre experience

Interface: Wired | Switches: Topre electrostatic capacitive silenced (30, 45 and 50 grams)

Smooth typing action

Very quiet

Typing can feel 'sandy'

Expensive

Mechanical keyboard are fantastic in many ways, as they are accurate, dependable and feel satisfying to type on. They can also be very noisy as well, which can be annoying to you (or your co-workers), especially if you're a fast typer. The Topre Realforce 104UBS Silent variable is a brilliant keyboard that's been designed to be as quiet as possible. Hitting the 104 UBS’s keys produces sound on par with a membrane keyboard, so it’s going to be great if you work in a busy office or a shared workspace. The ‘dampened’ feel of Topre’s silenced switches can feel kind of like typing on sandpaper compared to a non-silenced board, but we found that it’s worth the trade-off if you need a quieter keyboard.

Read more: