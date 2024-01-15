I hope this IKEA Vision Pro concept is the future of shopping

Designer Yanosh Govoshi has shared an exciting concept app for Apple's Vision Pro, using IKEA products to demonstrate the potential for optimised spatial design. The sleek interface would allow users to select items from the furniture retailer's catalogue, trialling how the piece will look in their home before purchase.

Apple's Vision Pro has been highly anticipated for its groundbreaking AR technology, bringing us into a new generation of immersive entertainment. With the Vision Pro available to preorder this week, Govoshi's design imagines the practical capabilities of the product, with the potential to revolutionise the consumer experience of interior design.

IKEA for Apple Vision ProThat's what I expect! Beautiful new apps that are volumetric and actually useful in real life. I really hope that developers will be interested in making apps for visionOS and will delight us with their awesome ideas for this new platform. Spatial… pic.twitter.com/D0pQYVG5sXJanuary 10, 2024

Govoshi shared the concept with the design community on Dribble, stating that the result was "one of the most complex projects" he's ever worked on. It was created using a mix of "Figma, Cinema 4D, After Effects and Photoshop," Govoshi clarifies on X, responding to an outpour of praise from fellow designers.

While it may be a little while before we IKEA flatpack shoppers can get our hands on a Vision Pro headset, Govoshi's ingenious design gives us a tangible idea of how spatial computing can benefit our lives. With the Vision Pro arriving very soon, it'll be exciting to see how the product evolves to make our lives more optimised and entertaining (especially if some of these external screen ideas get approved).