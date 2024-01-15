I hope this IKEA Vision Pro concept is the future of shopping

By Natalie Fear
published

Interior design just got innovative.

Apple Vision Pro
(Image credit: Apple)

Designer Yanosh Govoshi has shared an exciting concept app for Apple's Vision Pro, using IKEA products to demonstrate the potential for optimised spatial design. The sleek interface would allow users to select items from the furniture retailer's catalogue, trialling how the piece will look in their home before purchase.

Apple's Vision Pro has been highly anticipated for its groundbreaking AR technology, bringing us into a new generation of immersive entertainment. With the Vision Pro available to preorder this week, Govoshi's design imagines the practical capabilities of the product, with the potential to revolutionise the consumer experience of interior design.

See more

Govoshi shared the concept with the design community on Dribble, stating that the result was "one of the most complex projects" he's ever worked on. It was created using a mix of "Figma, Cinema 4D, After Effects and Photoshop," Govoshi clarifies on X, responding to an outpour of praise from fellow designers.

While it may be a little while before we IKEA flatpack shoppers can get our hands on a Vision Pro headset, Govoshi's ingenious design gives us a tangible idea of how spatial computing can benefit our lives. With the Vision Pro arriving very soon, it'll be exciting to see how the product evolves to make our lives more optimised and entertaining (especially if some of these external screen ideas get approved).

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

