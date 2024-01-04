Apple has some pretty wild ideas for Vision Pro's external screen

Apple Vision Pro, the tech giant's first entirely new product line, is expected to be released within just weeks. That means that soon the wait will be over and we'll finally be able to test just how radical, and practical, Apple's spatial computing vision is (or at least those prepared to pay $3,499 will).

We'll also get to see if it includes concepts from a new patent granted in the US, which appears to include ideas for the device's external screen. It shows the front of the headset displaying icons and other images that would reveal what the wearer is working on behind the mask. It could also feature sunglasses and cartoonishly exaggerated eyes to make interacting with someone wearing the Vision Pro feel less creepy (we've helpfully mocked up how that might look above).

The Vision Pro equivalent of an out of office reply? (Image credit: Apple)

We know that the Apple Vision Pro's EyeSight feature will allow it to mimic and display the eyes of headset users. But, as reported by Patently Apple, it seems Apple was at least considering some, other less technological, ideas for the display. A patent granted by the USPTO doesn't mention the Apple Vision Pro by name, but it outlines ways that a headset's external screen could indicate what the wearer is seeing to other people around them.

One of the zanier ideas in the patent is for Vision Pro Zoom eyes (Image credit: Apple)

Images in the document show ideas ranging from visualisations of content from the Vision Pro to mock sunglasses, a 'do not disturb' sign, Zoom icons in place of eyes and even climate information (in case you fancy becoming a walking weather forecast).

Some of the ideas are wonderfully silly, even if they do have former design chief Jony Ive's name on them. I'm not sure how likely we are to want to signal to others what we're working on when using Vision Pro, although I suppose it could help reduce unwanted interruptions. If any of these ideas do make it to the device they will surely be optional (though I can see some people choosing to wear Vision Pro sunglasses, and yes, even indoors.

It remains to be seen how well EyeSight will work and how others will react to interacting with people who are wearing the device. Apple has said that the Vision Pro will be released in “Early 2024”, which could mean anything from January to April. However, Bloomberg Apple analyst Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple expects to have units ready by the end of January for a release in early February.

In other news as we prepare for the Vision Pro release, we've recently had our first glimpse of what appears to be Apple's official Vision Pro case, and fans have been impressed by glimpses of Vision Pro UI animations.