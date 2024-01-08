Apple's Vision Pro finally arrives on 2 February - here's what's in the box (including – wait for it – a free polishing cloth)

Apple announced its Vision Pro headset to much fanfare back at last June's WWDC conference, and now it's finally revealed when the headset is set to launch. The company has opened Vision Pro for preorders, and announced a release date of 2 February.

"The era of spatial computing is here — pre-orders begin Friday, January 19," Apple announced in a news post today. And as well as the release date, Apple has revealed everything that comes in the box. There are a few accessories bundled with the headset (and let's be honest – with it starting at $3499, you'd hope so). For more info, check out our initial response to Vision Pro's announcement.

Vision Pro arrives on 2 February (Image credit: Apple)

"Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment," Apple announces, adding that the headset "seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice." Vision Pro is available to preorder from 5am PST on Friday 19 January.

With Vision Pro representing Apple's first brand new product category since the first Apple Watch arrived in 2015, mystery has surrounded several aspects of the launch – including what kinds of first party accessories we should expect. Now, Apple has revealed exactly what comes in the box:

"Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter."

Apple has recently been doing away with power adapters in the box for products like the iPhone and Apple Watch, so it's a little surprising to see one included here (although, again, $3,499). As for the cover, it seems reasonable to expect it to look like recent patent filings we've seen from Apple. Hilariously, though, one of the clearest signs that this is a premium product might just be that polishing cloth. The subject of many memes, the polishing cloth costs $19 individually, and has never been included for free with an Apple product before. What a bargain!

This could be all yours (Image credit: Apple)

So, next month we'll finally begin to get a sense of if and how Vision Pro might impact the future of computing. Keep an eye on Creative Bloq for our review, and for an altogether more traditional Apple product, check out the best iPhone 15 deals available now.