Apple's very first Vision Pro ad is a delightful iPhone throwback

Hot off the heels of announcing an official release date of 2 February, Apple has now dropped the very first ad for its Vision Pro headset. And perhaps in an attempt to position it as a product as revolutionary as the iPhone, the spot strongly echoes the very first iPhone ad from 2007.

Titled Get Ready, the spot features a montage of movie clips depicting characters placing various forms of goggles, headsets or helmets over their heads. From Obi-Wan Kenobi to Iron Man, it's a veritable who's who's of eyewear-repping heroes (no villains here, Apple famously won't let the bad guys anywhere near its products – a shame since Darth Vader would have looked right at home in this helmet-heavy ad).

Back in 2007, the very first iPhone ad aired during the Oscars, and featured a similar montage of clips featuring characters answering the phone with a 'Hello' (Hello being the title of the ad). Arguably, that ad was a little more effective, since the bank of clips of people answering the phone is much vaster, and there isn't generally an accompanying phrase one utters when putting on goggles.

Vision Pro arrives on 2 February (Image credit: Apple)

Indeed, there's a sense that Apple is already trying to normalise the idea of placing something over your head and eyes here, since the greatest initial battle with Vision Pro is probably going to be getting casual users to see it as anything other than dystopian. But whereas the iPhone ad is filled with everyday folk picking up the phone, the Vision Pro version is, naturally, of a more sci-fi bent. Read into that what you will.

Preorders for Vision Pro begin on January 19, with the headset releasing on 2 February and starting at a whopping $3,499. But hey, at least it comes with a free polishing cloth!