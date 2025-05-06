Even Google is roasting Apple's iPhone 17 design (and to be honest, I agree)

By published

It's hard to argue with this one.

iPhone 17 Air render
(Image credit: FitDiscussion4 via Reddit)

While you won't catch Apple commenting on rumours surrounding the design of its new products, that apparently isn't going to stop its rivals chipping in. The iPhone 17 line up has been rumoured for a while to be adopting Google Pixel-esque design language when it comes to the camera array – and it seems Google has a few thoughts about the whole thing.

The company has dropped a new ad poking fun at what it perceives to be Apple's tendency to adopt new features much later than Google. The stop-motion ad features two phones – a Pixel and an iPhone – discussing several examples of the phenomenon, culminating in a reference to those rumoured new designs. And while hardly one of the best ads of all time, it's going down a lot better than many of the other anti-Apple ads we've seen in recent years.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

