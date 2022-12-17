Samsung's trolling of Apple is kind of cringeworthy

There was a time when brands thought carefully before criticising rivals in ad campaigns. Knocking copy was seen as poor sportsmanship and there was always the risk that highlights a rival's weaknesses rather than your own strengths could backfire.

That seems to have change of late, and it seems Samsung just can't stop mocking Apple. Even if it's not very clear what it's point is. It's just rolled out another batch of Apple-bashing adds that don't say a great deal about its own products (for example of truly clever ads, see our pic of the best print adverts.

The poor iPhone can't join the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4's in their Mexican wave (Image credit: Samsung)

Now, we're totally here for a bit of banter between brands. We've seen some hilarious fun poking in recent years – remember Ikea's cheese grater ad? or KFC's Ikea ad? But they were funny. Samsung's latest digs at Apple just feel a little desperate.

One of the latest is a World Cup-themed ad, in which the brand mocks Apple's lack of a foldable phone. Posted on a Weibo account (opens in new tab), it shows a crowd of Galaxy Z Flip4 as football fans performing a Mexican wave in a stadium. A few iPhone's in the crowd show sad emojis (strangely, Samsung emojis) because they're unable to join in.

"It's time to fold together," reads the tagline at the end. The argument seems to be that phones that fold have more fun. And it's not the only recent Samsung ad to take that approach.

Cool 3D ad from Samsung where they tease Apple for not having foldable smartphones pic.twitter.com/QPlyQOAYBnDecember 16, 2022 See more

So basically, choose the Galaxy Z Flip4 over an iPhone because... it can flip. And people will think that's cool. Samsung clearly wants to suggest that Apple's falling behind because it hasn't tried to copy it yet. Will that win over those "sitting on the fence." I'm not convinced. I'd be more interested in learning more about the advantages of a foldable screen with a crease down the middle – and as someone commented over on MacRumours (opens in new tab), "Samsung continues to look like little kids with these attack ads."

