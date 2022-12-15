I really hope the iPhone 15 doesn't look like this

Now that the dust has well and truly settled on the iPhone 14 line up, the Apple rumour mill is inevitably turning its attention to the iPhone 15. We've already heard plenty of tidbits concerning the internals and design, including the suggestion that curved edges are coming back. But if it looks like this new concept, I'm not sold.

Currently doing the rounds on social media is a concept imagining the iPhone 15 Pro in various colours, with not a flat edge in sight. But with a close resemblance to a previous iPhone model, it can't help but feel like a step backwards. (Want the best iPhone experience available right here and now? Check out today's best iPhone 14 deals.)

(Image credit: Konstantin Milenin)

Concept artist Konstantin Milenin (opens in new tab) has dropped a new series of renders, and they're gaining traction on Twitter. The most exciting features from the iPhone 14 Pro are present and correct, including the Dynamic Island, always-on display and triple camera system. But those curved edges look straight from 2017. Yep, it looks rather like the iPhone XR.

(Image credit: Konstantin Milenin)

Of course, when Apple dropped the iPhone 12, fans celebrated the fact that the new flat edges reminded them of the iPhone 4 – so it's not unusual for retro designs to come round again. But after just two years, is it really time to revert to an old-but-not-that-old design? There'll be plenty of users still out there still rocking the XR and iPhone 11.

And then there's the question of ergonomics. A curved edge arguably makes the phone feel bigger. That said, with the demise of the iPhone mini, it seems the majority of users want to go big, so perhaps that isn't an issue for most. But as someone who'll be clinging on to my iPhone 13 mini until it's prized from my cold, dead, tiny hands, I'm not keen on the phones getting fatter again.

2017's iPhone XR (Image credit: Apple)

Still, as with all concepts, we'll have to take this one with a grain of of salt until. But the iPhone 15 rumours are certainly hotting up. From a bold new titanium design to MacBook Pro inspired lines, it sounds like we're in for significant redesign next time around. Don't fancy waiting? Take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals below.

