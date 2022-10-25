It sounds like iPhone 15 Ultra could be the toughest smartphone ever

It's been a whole five weeks since Apple released its latest iPhone, so it's about time the rumours started for the iPhone 15, which we assume will come in September 2023. And sure enough, early rumours have started to emerge – particularly about the possibility of an iPhone 15 Ultra.

The iPhone 14 didn't feel like anything radically different from its predecessor. But the introduction of a new member of the iPhone family next year could potentially shake things up. And it sounds like the iPhone 15 Ultra could be a beast of a phone thanks to a new core material. If you don't want to wait to find out if these rumours come true, check out the pick of the best iPhone 14 prices and the best iPhone 14 cases.

The iPhone 14 offered mainly incremental upgrades (Image credit: Apple)

Ever since rumours began flying around about an upcoming iPhone Ultra, we've been wondering what Apple will come up with to befit a new product name – and almost certainly a steeper price tag. Following the September release of the Apple Watch Ultra, it's widely believed that Apple will extend the Ultra naming to the iPhone as it seeks ways to boot sales of more expensive products without drastically hiking the prices in its existing range.

One idea that's captivated fans' imaginations is the suggestion that the iPhone 15 Ultra's chassis will be made from titanium rather than stainless steel, which Apple's been using since the 2017 iPhone X. And now the regular Apple leaker LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab) assures us that this will indeed be the case.

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be made out of titanium.October 20, 2022 See more

If the rumour's true, it's good news for anyone who's prone to dropping their phone. Often used in aeroplane components, titanium is seriously strong. It's between three and four times stronger than stainless steel at the same weight and its strength-to-weight ratio means it can provide the same strength as stainless steel at 40 per cent of the weight. This could allow Apple to either make the iPhone 15 Ultra either very light without sacrificing strength, or very, very strong.

We're not sure we want to know how much such a phone would cost, though. Titanium is one of the most expensive industrial metals, and it can cost at least ten times the price of stainless steel. That makes us wonder whether the rumours can be true, but Apple does seem to be seem to be searching for ways to justify more expensive products amid growing inflation.

"Inflation in the whole world, people even in first world countries starting to struggle to afford basic needs products. Apple: You know what? Increase the price for every previous device 30-50% and release an extra premium device! That’s going to work!" one person replied to LeaksApplePro on Twitter. "5K USD for 128GB?" someone else suggested for the price tag.

We've already seen some fan concepts for the iPhone 15 Ultra (see the concept from 4RMD (opens in new tab) above), but the only other serious rumour we've heard is about an upgraded selfie camera. For now, we have to take all iPhone 14 rumours with a pinch of salt. It wouldn't be the first time that we've heard supposed leaks of big changes for an iPhone only for the eventual release to offer incremental upgrades from the previous year's phones.

Apple's been making some controversial decisions with its recent product launches. iPhone 14. Some have written off the new iPhone 14 Plus as a flop amid reports that Apple is reducing production, while others think it was always designed to sell poorly. Meanwhile, the new iPad lineup is causing a lot of confusion.

Read more: