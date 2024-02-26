The Barbie flip phone sounds like Gen Z's dream

Y2K babies listen up, phone manufacturer HMD is teaming up with Mattel to create a real-life Barbie flip phone. The home of Nokia smartphones is planning to launch the retro phone this summer alongside a collection of new products including an exclusive HMD smartphone and a Nokia branded feature phone.

While Gen Z has certainly shown an infatuation for Y2K tech, the Barbie-branded flip phone turns the nostalgia up a notch. We've seen our fair share of smart flip phones recently but with an increased interest in digital detoxes, what better way to unplug than with a Barbie-themed flip phone for that authentic retro experience?

(Image credit: Mattel)

Design details of the new flip phone have been kept fairly hush-hush, but an official press release from HMD promises "a dash of pink" with a helping of "sparkle", so all seems to be on brand for now. The device is set to be a retro feature phone that will encourage fans young and old to "unplug and play". As many of us seek to distance ourselves from the social media brain rot in our pockets, HMD's new flip phone could be the stylish answer we've been looking for.

