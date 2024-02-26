The Barbie flip phone sounds like Gen Z's dream

By Natalie Fear
published

Finally, a stylish way to digitally detox.

Barbie
(Image credit: Mattel)

Y2K babies listen up, phone manufacturer HMD is teaming up with Mattel to create a real-life Barbie flip phone. The home of Nokia smartphones is planning to launch the retro phone this summer alongside a collection of new products including an exclusive HMD smartphone and a Nokia branded feature phone. 

While Gen Z has certainly shown an infatuation for Y2K tech, the Barbie-branded flip phone turns the nostalgia up a notch. We've seen our fair share of smart flip phones recently but with an increased interest in digital detoxes, what better way to unplug than with a Barbie-themed flip phone for that authentic retro experience? 

Barbie

(Image credit: Mattel)

Design details of the new flip phone have been kept fairly hush-hush, but an official press release from HMD promises "a dash of pink" with a helping of "sparkle", so all seems to be on brand for now. The device is set to be a retro feature phone that will encourage fans young and old to "unplug and play". As many of us seek to distance ourselves from the social media brain rot in our pockets, HMD's new flip phone could be the stylish answer we've been looking for. 

If you prefer your devices smart but you're still yearning for a Barbircore fix, check out Apple's rumoured hot pink iPhone. For more design inspiration, take a look at why Barbie has had one of the best rebrands in years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles