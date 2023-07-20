Is Apple finally dropping the hot pink iPhone we've been waiting for?

While it used to be a sea of silvers and greys, Apple has been embracing colour recently. The iPhone, iPad and iMac are all available in various dazzling hues these days, but there's one colour fans have been yearning for – and it might finally arrive in 2023.

Aside from the subtle 'rose gold' phones of yore, we've never been given a true, bonafide 'hot pink' iPhone. But while recent rumours have suggested green and red would be 2023's new colours, a prominent Apple leaker has now claimed the company is opting for pink. Which, given that this is the official year of the Barbie, makes perfect sense.

A fan-made mock-up of the iPhone 15 line up (Image credit: Tech God on Twitter)

Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has a solid track record, so their claim that a pink iPhone is on the way might hold more credence than most. The leaker claims that the news comes from an employee at Foxconn, which manufactures the iPhone, and has met with all manner of jubilant responses on Twitter.

the hot pink iPhone 15 will sell like hot cakes, people have been asking for this colour for years https://t.co/bGNfnNjcOpJuly 15, 2023 See more

Giirrrllll, if @Apple actually releases the iPhone 15 in hot pink, I would literally kill to get one!!! #iPhone15 #pinkiphone pic.twitter.com/1yotAzYA2zJuly 8, 2023 See more

HOT PINK IPHONE HOT PINK IPHONE HOT PINK IPHOOOOOONE https://t.co/fcKx53HpnwJuly 5, 2023 See more

The company has released various products in pink lately, including the iPad Air 4 (Image credit: Apple)

With all the amazing iPhone 15 leaks we've seen so far, it's clear we're looking at a worthy successor to the iPhone 14. And if you like your gadgets pink, perhaps it'll be the ultimate upgrade.