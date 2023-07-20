Is Apple finally dropping the hot pink iPhone we've been waiting for?

By Daniel Piper
published

A Barbie coloured iPhone could be a huge hit.

A fan-made render depicting a pink iPhone 15
A fan-made render depicting a pink iPhone 15 (Image credit: 9TechEleven)

While it used to be a sea of silvers and greys, Apple has been embracing colour recently. The iPhone, iPad and iMac are all available in various dazzling hues these days, but there's one colour fans have been yearning for – and it might finally arrive in 2023.

Aside from the subtle 'rose gold' phones of yore, we've never been given a true, bonafide 'hot pink' iPhone. But while recent rumours have suggested green and red would be 2023's new colours, a prominent Apple leaker has now claimed the company is opting for pink. Which, given that this is the official year of the Barbie, makes perfect sense.

iPhone 15 render

A fan-made mock-up of the iPhone 15 line up (Image credit: Tech God on Twitter)

Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has a solid track record, so their claim that a pink iPhone is on the way might hold more credence than most. The leaker claims that the news comes from an employee at Foxconn, which manufactures the iPhone, and has met with all manner of jubilant responses on Twitter.

See more
See more
See more

iPad Air (2020)

The company has released various products in pink lately, including the iPad Air 4 (Image credit: Apple)

With all the amazing iPhone 15 leaks we've seen so far, it's clear we're looking at a worthy successor to the iPhone 14. And if you like your gadgets pink, perhaps it'll be the ultimate upgrade. If you don't want to wait to find out, check out today's best iPhone 14 deals below, and be sure to head over to our main Apple deals page.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles