Stunning iOS 18 concept could show the future of the iPhone

The Apple rumour mill is in full force when it comes to the iPhone 16, but we've heard curiously little about what the next iOS software update might entail. But if the next generation looks anything like this fan-made concept, I'll be hitting Download straight away in September.

This weekend, X user concept_central shared their vision for iOS 18, and it's filled with slick animations and features that look genuinely useful – which is about as much as we can ask for from an iOS update. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best iPhone 15 deals available now.)

My full iOS 18 concept 👀 pic.twitter.com/BTr9c1R9UlFebruary 10, 2024 See more

There are some simple features here that users have been crying out for, such as the ability to customise lock screen shortcuts (right now we're limited to torch and camera), as well as the ability to add Control Centre toggles to the homescreen itself.

But some of the most exciting ideas involve the Dynamic Island. First introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro last year, it arguably hasn't lived up to its potential, but the ability to drag items onto it to add them to the clipboard, or interact with Siri, could transform the notch replacement.

Other features include new AI-based Photo editing tools such as the ability to remove background objects, and, finally, using a Studio Display as an external monitor for the iPhone.

While we're not sure exactly what to expect from iOS 18, but one rumour is refusing to go away – that this might be the year that Apple finally goes all in on AI. Alongside the likes of ChatGPT, Siri is starting to look a little long in the tooth, but leaks suggest Apple is planning to transform its on-device digital assistant.