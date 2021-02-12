Intel attacks Apple in new ad campaign – but has it backfired?

In case you haven't noticed, a rivalry has begun between two tech giants: Intel and Apple. Firm partners since 2005, Apple began untangling itself from Intel when it began production of machines containing a self-made silicon chip last year. With rumours of Apple going totally self-sufficient as soon as March this year, we've been waiting to see how Intel would react.

So far, responses have been limited to rumours of Intel stepping up the capability of its own processors. But Intel has just changed the game with an advertising campaign designed to go straight for the jugular.

'Go PC' is a series of ads running on Twitter and across the internet, which directly challenge the function of Apple's Mac line, mocking them for the things they're unable to do – and, of course, pushing a PC as the better option (both types of processors power the machines in our best laptops for graphic design guide, FYI). It's a pretty bold move, which shows Intel is seemingly up for the battle against a rival chip that's already being praised for changing the game.

Intel's two mocking adverts (Image credit: Intel)

It's a big statement from Intel to go so hard on this messaging, but is it a gamble that's paid off? If responses on Twitter are anything to go by, it may have backfired somewhat, with derisive comments flooding in regarding the capability of the Intel processor. There's even celebration that Intel no longer has the monopoly over the processor market (the comparison to Nokia seems especially apt).

But there are those on Intel's side, too.

Not innovating?! M1 blew intel out of the water in mid level CPU performance - M1X will be the finishing move on intel later this year. Then you have Thunderbolt which Apple developed with Intel, Touch Bar (gets a 5/10 from me) and SSD Fusion Drive before all thatFebruary 12, 2021

PCs have 5 finger detection and have had multi-finger support since windows Vista. Also there are matte screen protectors that not only feel like paper when a stylus is used, but also don't imprint fingerprints.February 8, 2021

We'll end on a more balanced view.

Vast majority of the film industry use Macs, not PC.February 12, 2021

Intel has also enlisted the help of well-known YouTuber Jon Rettinger to join the (so-called) brand bashing. He presents a video (below) in which he discards a MacBook and recommends an Intel computer for your next purchase.

We love to see brands go head to head in their advertising, so we hope Apple comes up with a similarly cutting response, at least in the form of a decent social media battle to get our teeth into. Remember when Evian took on Coors Light for copycat branding?

