Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo teases beloved character (and fans are in a spin)

By

It has brought the hype.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo
(Image credit: SonicMovie on Twitter)

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to whirl back onto our screens next year, in the much-anticipated sequel to the smash film of 2020. The new film's official title and logo has just been confirmed, and if the neon-fuelled blur of the logo is anything to go by (above), the film is going to be an electrifying experience.

The film is simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2, bringing it neatly in line with the original Sega games – and the logo hints to similarities beyond the title, too (plus serves as some serious logo design inspiration). For, as the eagle-eyed among you will notice, the '2' in the logo hints at a significant character inclusion. 

See it for yourself in the below tweet, shared by Sega, and be sure to turn the music on – you'll certainly recognise it.

Crackling and flashing, the logo is made of neon light and angled in the same forward-slanted italics of the first film (reminiscent of Sonic running endlessly forward). With Sonic's name in his trademark blue, the number '2' refers to Tails, Sonic's dual-tailed furry sidekick. Given the first film's rollercoaster of a character design process (catch up here if you've forgotten), we're glad Tails made an appearance at the end of the first film so seeing his design in this film shouldn't shock anyone (see him below).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Tails' character design won't be a surprise to anyone (Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega America)

And yes, that was the Emerald Hill Zone theme music you heard, providing yet another satisfying kickback to the original Sega game. As you can tell, we're totally into the symmetry.

Twitter has responded accordingly, with a buzz of excitement, predictions and hopes for the film.

Not everyone is excited to see Tails, though.

Some are looking forward to future characters...

Though there are those who are more keen on this fanmade logo...

Sega's tweet has certainly generated some hype for the new film – the video has already been viewed over two million times. We can't wait to see what else is in store for our favourite blue hedgehog. And if this has whet your appetite for all things Sonic, you'll want to see this Lego Sonic the Hedgehog, which has turned from concept to reality. It's a delightful dose of nostalgia.

Read more:

Related articles