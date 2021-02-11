Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo teases beloved character (and fans are in a spin)

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to whirl back onto our screens next year, in the much-anticipated sequel to the smash film of 2020. The new film's official title and logo has just been confirmed, and if the neon-fuelled blur of the logo is anything to go by (above), the film is going to be an electrifying experience.

The film is simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2, bringing it neatly in line with the original Sega games – and the logo hints to similarities beyond the title, too (plus serves as some serious logo design inspiration). For, as the eagle-eyed among you will notice, the '2' in the logo hints at a significant character inclusion.

See it for yourself in the below tweet, shared by Sega, and be sure to turn the music on – you'll certainly recognise it.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3February 10, 2021

Crackling and flashing, the logo is made of neon light and angled in the same forward-slanted italics of the first film (reminiscent of Sonic running endlessly forward). With Sonic's name in his trademark blue, the number '2' refers to Tails, Sonic's dual-tailed furry sidekick. Given the first film's rollercoaster of a character design process (catch up here if you've forgotten), we're glad Tails made an appearance at the end of the first film so seeing his design in this film shouldn't shock anyone (see him below).

Tails' character design won't be a surprise to anyone (Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega America)

And yes, that was the Emerald Hill Zone theme music you heard, providing yet another satisfying kickback to the original Sega game. As you can tell, we're totally into the symmetry.

Twitter has responded accordingly, with a buzz of excitement, predictions and hopes for the film.

Is @VOColleen going to be in the Sonic Movie sequel? Because I miss her so much also she's so adorable as Tails. pic.twitter.com/3NDOwuDFXSFebruary 11, 2021

Don't forget Amy Rose, cause you can't have Metal Sonic debuting without Amy Rose, and vice versa. Both not only share an origin game, but also gotta include Stardust Speedway for them too.February 10, 2021

Not everyone is excited to see Tails, though.

He only loses the rings that he collected after sonic dropped them.February 11, 2021

Some are looking forward to future characters...

Dont be silly Shadow can't appear in the movie yet. Theres a lot of backstory that needs to be drop first, and we haven't even introduce Knuckles yet, and you want the film to jump all the way to the Ark storyline? Eggman was Eggman for the last scene and you want Gerald already?February 10, 2021

And here I thought you wanted to see HIM pic.twitter.com/vWF8a0Xi2IFebruary 10, 2021

Stelo, its almost like you have no idea about the Lore and progression of Sonic the Hedgehog. Knuckles wont show up till the 3rd movie with the floating island. Come on now!February 10, 2021

Though there are those who are more keen on this fanmade logo...

Sometimes I wonder, when people make these fanart logos, doesn't it just limit the options of the design team since there could be complications if their logo came out exactly the same as the fanartFebruary 11, 2021

Sega's tweet has certainly generated some hype for the new film – the video has already been viewed over two million times. We can't wait to see what else is in store for our favourite blue hedgehog. And if this has whet your appetite for all things Sonic, you'll want to see this Lego Sonic the Hedgehog, which has turned from concept to reality. It's a delightful dose of nostalgia.

