Where to find logo design inspiration

You've just taken a new brief from a new client and now you're sitting at your desk waiting for inspiration to strike. Do you really expect the perfect logo design to pop up, fully formed, in your mind? If you do, you could be in for a long wait.

Instead, it's up to you to seek out logo design inspiration. If you let a wide variety of ideas collide inside your brain, gradually they should coalesce into the logo you're looking for. The trick is knowing where to look for inspiration in the first place.

Below are some suggestions of places you can look for logo design inspiration, and on the next page, you'll find some tips for kickstarting your logo creative process – but remember this can never be an exhaustive list because inspiration can come from anything, anywhere, any time...

Logoed's simple UI makes the logos stand out

Logoed is a single-page archive that’s sole purpose is to present beautiful logo designs. Its simple vertical scroll makes it simple and easy to navigate, and as you move down the page more projects are automatically loaded onto the screen. Simply click on each thumbnail for more information on each project and a wider selection of images.

Logospire takes a minimalist approach to showcasing logos

Logospire takes a similarly simple, infinite vertical scroll format and pares it back even further, offering just a single image and a link to the designer’s website. Without any other clutter, it's easy to spot the logos that stand out for you.

Brand New critiques new logos

Brand New is part of graphic design platform behemoth Under Consideration, and offers information on logo design trends, showcases imagery and offers advice on great logo design. It also offers critiques of the latest logo designs.

The team behind LogoLounge have also published books on logos

LogoLounge (at the time of writing) offers a whopping 277,237 different logo designs to peruse. The site was created for designers to offer an efficient reference library and also facilitates discussions around related topics and the chance to share ideas and concepts with peers and clients.

Not sure about a concept? Submit it for feedback at Logo Moose

Logo Moose has a daft name, and an ironically daft logo. However, it’s a helpful no-nonsense online logo design inspiration community, which showcases work from professional designers worldwide. Designers can submit their own logo designs to be showcased and take advantage of the platform’s possibilities for critique and feedback.

Logo Design Love offers a considered take on logo design

Logo Design Love is a site and book from graphic designer David Airey. Unlike some of the more overwhelming logo inspiration sites out there, the platform is thoughtfully laid out and showcases newer works alongside classic designs by the likes of Adrian Frutiger, Cruz Novillo and Paul Rand. Its considered content offers opinions, insight and news on everything logo-related, from celebrating the past to commenting on the contemporary.

