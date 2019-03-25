30 top vector art tutorials

There's loads of stock vector art available on the web (see our list of websites with the best free vector art), but there are times when you need something a bit more special. If you want the perfect piece of art for your project then you can add a personal stamp by creating your own vector graphic.

We've selected the best vector art tutorials out there to help you create digital illustrations that are infinitely flexible. Whether you're a beginner looking to master the basics, or a seasoned pro wanting to sharpen your technique, we've got you covered.

Using vector software like Illustrator CC, Affinity Designer or Sketch, these tutorials will guide you through the process, giving you total control of your vector art design. And if you can't find what you're looking for, be sure to check out our round up of the best Illustrator tutorials from around the web.

What is vector art?

Unlike pixel-based images made in tools like Photoshop CC, vectors are based on mathematically defined lines and points, which combine to form shapes. So however you scale your vector art up or down, it will never become blurry or lose clarity.

For more on the difference between vector and raster images, plus more handy works and phrases you might be getting confused, take a look at our post on key terms every graphic designer should know.

In an increasingly digital world, demand for vector art is rising. So let's get going with the best vector art tutorials around.

One of the best and easiest ways to create amazing vector art is with Adobe Illustrator. You can buy the software through Adobe's CC All Apps option – which gives you access to the entire CC suite of desktop and mobile creative apps. The plan also includes 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark with premium features.

If you’re a total beginner at making vector art in Adobe Illustrator, here’s a great place to start. The software's makers explain how to easy build your artwork from simple vector shapes that you can adjust, combine, and colour to make eye-catching illustrations.

Continuing on from the previous introduction, this tutorial from Adobe sets out the basics of creating and editing shapes in Adobe Illustrator CC, including how to draw combine, and trace shapes.

Adobe Illustrator is not the only tool available for the creation of vector art: an increasingly popular alternative is Affinity Designer. This Affinity Designer tutorial explains how vectors compare to bitmap/raster images, how vectors are made, which apps use vectors, why you need to export your work, and the best tips for keeping your final design looking sharp and crisp.

Here, Mike Mangialardi provides a detailed guide to creating a basic vector graphic image using this software, which can be followed by anyone at any level. Even if you’re not using Affinity Designer, you will learn a lot about vectors here that you can apply to your work in other tools.

Pro illustrator and blogger Chris Spooner believes that Illustrator’s range of shape tools can be used to construct cool vector illustrations of absolutely anything. He demonstrates this here by walking through his process for creating a simple illustration of a water gun. This is all completed using Illustrator’s basic tools, then the Live Paint tool is used to add colour.

Maybe you’re already practised making vector art in Illustrator but you’re a novice when it comes to Affinity Designer? To help you out, Andrei Stefan here walks you through the process of switching from Adobe Illustrator to Affinity Designer, listing the key road bumps that you may have to conquer along the way.

Would you like to convert your hand lettering into vector graphics format? In this video from Scott Biersack, he shows you exactly how to do that in Adobe Illustrator.

This Illustrator tutorial from Digital Arts walks you through how to turn a hand-drawn sketch into a coloured digital vector file, taking in colour adjustments, depth and composition. The basic skills you'll learn here will help you to create scalable character vectors again and again.

In this tutorial, Andrei Stefan walks you through the process of making a simple vector icon design, a check or tick icon, using Adobe Illustrator, from start to finish.

