First impressions: concept artist and illustrator Emily Chapman

Emily Chapman is a freelance multi-medium artist working on coloured pencil fan art commissions, original fantasy character portraits, and personalised kitsune masks. She's a concept artist and illustrator with a passion for Disney and fantasy. Below we quiz the artist on how she got started and her style. Discover more at her Emily Chapman's ArtStation webpage.
You’re a child, you see a piece of art that changes everything. Where are you, what are you looking at, and what effect did it have?
"There’s no single artwork, but I was obsessed with early Disney movies. My mum would have Disney movie marathons as my ‘babysitter’ when I went to her work after school. I think that Disney was my first inspiration, as I used to regularly draw my favourite characters. I believe that’s where I began my observational skills, along with igniting my own imagination."
What was your next step? Did other interests vie for your attention? What was the deciding factor?
"As a teenager, my career path was photography. I did self portraits and experimented with special effects makeup and Photoshop, where I created my own original characters. I then became interested in cosplay, where I realised I love more physical art and ended up concentrating on my hobby of drawing and painting."
What advice would you give to your younger self to aid you on the way?
"Concentrate on what you love to draw the most, and start studying fundamentals early, especially anatomy of humans and creatures."
Tell us about your first paid commission, and does it stand as a representation of your talent?
"I think it was a graphite pencil portrait of a pet or person through Facebook. I suppose it represents my observational skills, as I’ve always been good at utilising references."
What’s the last piece you finished, and how do the two differ?
"It was a kitsune mask painting, and couldn’t be any more different, from the canvas material and medium through to the style!"
Is making a living as an artist all you thought it would be?
"Yes and no. It’s awesome when you work for cool companies and draw the things you love. But sometimes, you have to draw things of less interest, and at times that can be slightly stale and repetitive, but I still feel incredibly grateful to be where I am today.
Being in control of your schedules can be challenging, so I’ve found that daily lists are more manageable. I also didn’t anticipate how stressful social media and doing your own taxes would be.
How has the industry of art changed for good since you’ve been working in it?
"Unfortunately it hasn’t. Due to the rise of AI imagery, ongoing strikes across the entertainment industry and increasing layoffs in studios. It’s made the industry heavily saturated, and harder for freelancers.
Most of my income is from personal commissions, which aren’t guaranteed, especially now during the cost of living crisis. Luxuries such as artwork aren’t necessities. However, I can’t imagine myself doing anything other than art."
What character or scene that you’ve painted do you most identify with?
"Cosmic Witchcraft, as I feel that she represents how I’d look if I were a tiefling witch!"
