First impressions: concept artist and illustrator Emily Chapman

"Yes and no. It’s awesome when you work for cool companies and draw the things you love. But sometimes, you have to draw things of less interest, and at times that can be slightly stale and repetitive, but I still feel incredibly grateful to be where I am today.

Being in control of your schedules can be challenging, so I’ve found that daily lists are more manageable. I also didn’t anticipate how stressful social media and doing your own taxes would be.