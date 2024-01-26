These Project Snorlax illustrations have won my heart

Last year, the official Pokémon company announced its new initiative, Project Snorlax – an adorable campaign focusing on everyone's favourite big sleepy guy. This week, Pokémon fans are being treated to a series of custom Snorlax illustrations inspired by iconic games from the franchise, with Snorlax at the forefront of the action.

As one of the best character designs in the Pokémon universe, I'm glad that Snorlax is finally getting some well-deserved appreciation. I've been loving the diverse range of action-packed illustrations, and I hope that Project Snorlax will continue to bring us more cute content.

Artwork inspired by Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver (left) and the faceoff at Mt. Coronet (right). (Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The latest drop from Project Snorlax is a week-long series of custom illustrations that show Snorlax in battle (quite the change from his usual dozy demeanour). The artwork includes scenes inspired by Pokémon games such as Diamond and Pearl, Sun and Moon and even the iconic showdown on top of Mt. Coronet. There are also cameos from some familiar monsters such as Inteleon and Empoleon (as well as an appearance from the painfully underrated Decidueye).

Lasting from 22-27 January, the series of illustrations is sadly coming to an end but Project Snorlax isn't set to end any time soon. If you'd like to stay up to date with all the latest news from the Snorlax sphere, you can follow Project Snorlax on X @project_kabigon.

Artwork inspired by Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (left) and Pokémon Sword and Shield (right). (Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

If you're after more Pokémon news, take a look at our thoughts on the Van Gogh Museum x Pokémon collab. If you're inspired to create your own Pokémon artwork, check out our expert character design tips.