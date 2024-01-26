These Project Snorlax illustrations have won my heart

By Natalie Fear
published

It’s everyone’s favourite sleepy guy.

Snorlax art
(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Last year, the official Pokémon company announced its new initiative, Project Snorlax – an adorable campaign focusing on everyone's favourite big sleepy guy. This week, Pokémon fans are being treated to a series of custom Snorlax illustrations inspired by iconic games from the franchise, with Snorlax at the forefront of the action.

As one of the best character designs in the Pokémon universe, I'm glad that Snorlax is finally getting some well-deserved appreciation. I've been loving the diverse range of action-packed illustrations, and I hope that Project Snorlax will continue to bring us more cute content. 

Pokemon illustration

Artwork inspired by Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver (left) and the faceoff at Mt. Coronet (right).  (Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The latest drop from Project Snorlax is a week-long series of custom illustrations that show Snorlax in battle (quite the change from his usual dozy demeanour). The artwork includes scenes inspired by Pokémon games such as Diamond and Pearl, Sun and Moon and even the iconic showdown on top of Mt. Coronet. There are also cameos from some familiar monsters such as Inteleon and Empoleon (as well as an appearance from the painfully underrated Decidueye). 

Lasting from 22-27 January, the series of illustrations is sadly coming to an end but Project Snorlax isn't set to end any time soon. If you'd like to stay up to date with all the latest news from the Snorlax sphere, you can follow Project Snorlax on X @project_kabigon.

Snorlax art

Artwork inspired by Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (left) and Pokémon Sword and Shield (right).  (Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

If you're after more Pokémon news, take a look at our thoughts on the Van Gogh Museum x Pokémon collab. If you're inspired to create your own Pokémon artwork, check out our expert character design tips.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles