Artis in Residence: award-winning digital artist Laura H Rubin

Laura H Rubin is an award-winning digital artist from Switzerland. She studied film / VFX and art at the SAE Institute in Zurich and has illustrated for companies such as Ubisoft and Crystal Dynamics. You can discover more of her work on her portfolio website, but below, in her own words, Laura takes us on a tour of her studio.
Inside Laura H Rubin's studio
"My studio is on the second floor and the living area on the third and fourth floor. The building was built in 1780 and it still has some original elements. Which is why, for example, the floors are a bit crooked, the walls are cracked and there is probably a pigeon living behind a wall on the upper floor, but the area surrounding the house is incredible.
"In front of the house there’s a crystal-clear river that meanders through the town, and on the other side there’s a narrow alley with dozens of small restaurants, old boutiques, market stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables and street musicians. You feel a bit like you’re in a Studio Ghibli anime here (except for the pigeon behind the wall).
"My workspace is spread over several rooms in the house and unfortunately it’s not yet fully furnished. But no matter – my studio is rather simply equipped with some plants and printed works just waiting to be sent on to galleries or to their new owners.
"As for my daily routine, I have various day planners, but often end up ignoring them. This really bugs me about myself. I always stick to my work appointments or deadlines, but I have absolutely no self-discipline when it comes to daily routines.
"I start every day differently: sometimes I get up and go straight to the shower, sometimes I go to the studio without any detours, or sometimes I just lie down on the floor in the apartment and stare at the ceiling (just because it’s possible).
"I usually work until after midnight, but also start administrative work such as answering emails, project meetings or similar only around noon. In the evening I take a short walk with my better half to clear my head and then the creative work begins with analog/traditional sketches or with digital work on the tablet."
Discover the art of Laura H Rubin
