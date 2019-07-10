Find free vector art online: the 20 best sites

Finding the perfect free vector art can be a lifesaver for any designer. But it isn't always easy to find the vector art you need when searching amidst confusing, cluttered pages, making the whole process more stressful than it needs to be.

To free up your time, and keep your stress levels at a minimum, we've done the hard work for you and put together a hand-selected guide to the best free vector art websites out there. We've included various useful designs you can download for future of current projects but please do check the terms carefully for each piece, and make sure you respect the Creative Commons licensing if applicable.

If the vector art created by other talented creatives has inspired you, then you can also find out how to create your own artwork with our vector art tutorials.

And if you get a feel for freebies and decide you also want a font for your project, don't miss our selection of free fonts.

01. Retro Vectors

A one-stop shop for vector art with a retro feel (Image credit: Retro Vectors)

Retro Vectors is a great-looking and well-organised website that, as the name suggests, specialises in vectors that carry a retro vibe. The collection is split into era-based categories: Victorian,'40s, '50s, '60s, and so on. All vectors are royalty free and free of charge.

02. Stockio

Stockio enables users to build their own portfolios

When it comes to high quality, editable vector art, Stockio has got you covered. As well as these free assets, you'll also find stunning professional photos, icons and videos. If you create an account with Stockio you'll be able to keep track of your downloaded files thanks to a handy personalised portfolio.

03. Vexels

Vexels has a range of vectors in a range of categories

Vexels has a variety of different vector graphics, and all of them are available for both personal and commercial use, although you'll often have to pay for a commercial licence. The vectors are neatly organised into categories to make searching easier, and there's even a selection of editable vectors.

04. 123FreeVectors

123FreeVectors has a wealth of free and premium assets

Head over to 123FreeVectors and you'll find over 62,000 background and vector art images at your disposal. Covering everything from animals to bokeh backgrounds, chances are you'll find what you're looking for on this site. On top of free vector art, you'll also discover illustrations, clip art and wallpapers.

05. Freedesignfile

Freedesignfile is constantly updated with top quality vectors

Freedesignfile is crammed with thousands of free vectors and much more besides, including free Photoshop brushes and actions, photography and fonts. This resource is a great place to quickly find vector design elements and entire vector images, ready to be edited in Illustrator. All its images are free for personal use, and most can be used commercially.

06. BrandEPS

BrandEPS is crammed with great brand logos and icons

Boasting over 10,000 brand vector logos and more than 3,000 vector icons, BrandEPS is a great place to go if you need a logo in a hurry. Its free downloads include files in SVG format, as well as JPG and PNG if you're not fussy about scaling. It's easy to search and if you're not really sure what you're after, you can also browse the latest arrivals.

07. Vector.Me

Vector.Me has over many thousands of vector images to search through

The team behind Vector.Me couldn't find a search engine for free vectors with a complete collection and flexible searching capabilities, so they decided to build their own. It's absolutely packed with over 79,000 vectors, and there are separate logo and icon sections in case that's all you're after.

08. Freepik

Freepik produces hundreds of free vectors daily for your use

Freepik calls itself the "leading search engine of free vector designs". Created to help you find free vector art, illustrations, icons, PSD and photos for use in your designs, Freepik produces hundreds of free vectors daily. Its vectors and photos can be downloaded in AI, EPS or SVG format.

09. Flaticon

Flaticon is the largest search engine of free vector icons in the world

FlatIcon boasts over a million free vector icons. Its free icons are available in PNG, SVG, EPS, PSD and BASE 64 formats, so whatever type of vector icon you're looking for, you're likely to find it here. Some of its most popular sets include free social media icons in various styles.

10. Fudgegraphics

Use these textures to represent anything from blood to spray paint

Fudgegraphics is a creative blog run by designer Franz Jeitz so it doesn't have a huge selection of freebies like most vector stock sites. However, everything here is made to a high quality, including one of the best free splatter vector files available online, so it's definitely worth including in your search for free vector art.

11. FreeVectors.net

FreeVectors.net is an easily searchable catalogue of free vector graphics

Launched back in 2007, FreeVectors.net is a fun community of vector-lovers who share free vector graphics. The most recently added vectors are displayed at the top of the page, and all are free for personal use (with most of them free for commercial use too).

12. DryIcons

DryIcons gives you over 6,700 high-quality web and vector icons

DryIcons is an icon-developing website that creates unique icons and icon sets, vector graphics and web templates and – initially – gives them away freely, with its Free License.

That means you can use DryIcons' icons, vector graphics and web templates in any publicly accessible website, web application or any form of publicly accessible presentation, according to some basic terms and conditions – which you'll find on the site.

Next page: More places to find free vector art online...