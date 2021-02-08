Lego Sonic the Hedgehog is a delightful dose of nostalgia

After Super Mario got the official Lego treatment last year, it's only fair that everyone's favourite blue hedgehog should get the same. A fan-made Sonic The Hedgehog Lego concept went down a storm on Lego's Ideas page, receiving over 10,000 votes. And now, it's about to become a reality.

Anyone can design their own set for Lego Ideas, and the company will consider manufacturing any that receive over 10,000 votes. Viv Grannell's version of Green Hill Zone, the most famous Sonic The Hedgehog level, is one of just two Lego has chosen to manufacture from 2020. (Check out our best Lego sets for adults if you're ready to build something truly impressive.)

The Green Hill Zone set will soon become a reality (Image credit: Lego)

Based on Sonic Mania, the brilliant 2017 Nintendo Switch game which emulates the original Mega Drive style, the 700-piece set includes Sonic himself, Dr. Eggman, and several classic Green Hill Zone design elements such as palm trees and, of course, Sonic's famous loop-de-loop. Check out the best Nintendo Switch games if you're looking for more brilliant examples like Sonic Mania.

We’ll start practicing our speed-building!February 4, 2021

There's something delightful nostalgic about seeing Sonic's classic 90's level design immortalised in brick form, and we have our fingers crossed that the set will arrive this year, in time for Sonic's 30th anniversary (which has an awesome logo, by the way). Super Lego Mario was part of Mario's 35th anniversary celebrations, so getting the Lego treatment is clearly the birthday gift of choice for video game mascots.

Even Sonic's famous 'loop' is present and correct (Image credit: Lego)

There's nothing we love more than a brilliant fan-made design turning into a reality. Last year, an UNO fan's beautiful minimal version of the card game was picked up by Mattel, and Grannell's Sonic set is yet another triumph for a creative fan.

