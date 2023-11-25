This epic Harry Potter Lego set has $150 off

Lego Black Friday deals tend to see massive demand. With parents doing Christmas shopping and Lego fans themselves aware of the chance to get big discounts on expensive sets, it's peak season for Lego shopping. Many of the best deals this year have sold out, but there are still some great bargains about, including $150 off a truly epic Collectors' Edition Hogwarts Express Lego set at Amazon.

I had the Lego train station when I was a kid, but it was nowhere near as classy as this! Here you build a model steam train, the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage to create 3 classic scenes from the Harry Potter movies. There are lights, and the train can be set in motion with a lever on top. I'm in love!

And it's one of the few Lego Black Friday deals that are still in stock. A lot of them have gone, although Amazon does have a few other interesting sets left, including 35% off a very kitsch a much more affordable BTS set.

For more Christmas gift ideas (and bargains), see our guides to the best 3D pen Black Friday deals and 3D printer Black Friday deals.

Collectors' Edition Hogwarts Express Lego set

Was: $499.99

Now: $349.99 at Amazon

Save: $150 (30%) Overview: This 5129-piece adult Lego set creates a 1:32 scale Lego replica model of the famous train from Harry Potter. And rather beautiful it is too! It has moving parts, light, and you can start the train in motion, pressing a lever to make it rock. Price history: This is a very pricey adult Lego set, and it doesn't tend to come in for discounts. As far as I can see, until now it had never been any cheaper than $429, and even that deal has only been in the last month. Price comparison: Best Buy: $429.99

Even with this big saving, this is still an expensive Lego set. See below for more Lego Harry Potter Black Friday deals, including smaller, more affordable Lego sets. You can find more options in our guide to the best Lego sets for adults.