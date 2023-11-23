I've never seen Lego deals like this: my favourite is 30% off Icons Atari

I'm genuinely shocked by how good the Lego deals are in the UK this year, I've certainly never seen so many huge discounts on the best sets Lego make, including Marvel, Harry Potter, Technics, Architecture and Icons.

I've always wanted this Lego Atari set, but at £209.99 it's also always been out of my reach. But it's got 30% off at Lego right now, bringing it down to £146.99. This could be the perfect early Christmas present... for myself.

Usually we spot a few decent deals on the B-list sets, but this year is completely different already.

Below, I've included some quick links to retailers so you can browse for yourself (there are too many good sets for me to list them here), and more details on the best deals follow (some of the best Lego sets for adults, in fact)

UK retailers to browse for Lego:

The Lego sets I love

Lego Atari: £209 £146 at Lego

Save 30%: We love the retro console sets, and the Atari one is one of the best. It's always been too pricey for me, but this discount might push me over the edge into buying it. It looks like an awesome build and a fab display piece. Price check: Amazon £181

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker: £210 £140 at Argos

Save £70: The lowest we've seen this one fall before now is to £199.99 so this is quite a bit cheaper. I have't built this kit myself, but all the Star Wars Lego is amazing – especially the grown up stuff.



Price check: Lego £209 / Amazon £216.99

New York Skyline: £40.49 £33.59 at Amazon

Save 17%: I've made this set! I have had some special times in New York so I was bought it as a gift and it now sits proudly alongside my London Skyline. Hard recommend (and now I want to buy it for someone else). Price check: OnBuy £47.10

Not quite what you wanted? See more Lego deals below: