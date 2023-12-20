I'm a photographer, and I really need this new Lego Polaroid camera

I really like cameras, and if I'm being honest, most photographers (like me) are easily tempted and swayed into buying things just because we think they will look pretty on the camera shelf – don't deny it!

If this sounds familiar, then chances are you'll be equally as excited as I am about the new Lego Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera, which is an authentically detailed replica, and available for preorder right now! It's priced at $79.99/£69.99 with orders expected to ship from January 1st 2024.

The Lego Polaroid camera has its familiar iconic colour spectrum design on the front, plus an exposure compensation dial, and impressively a working viewfinder. Not only do you get an immersive building experience, but an eye-catching display piece and a great conversation starter. Who needs one of the best desk accessories or an office plant when you have this?

(Image credit: Lego)

Preorder now - Lego Polaroid camera for $79.99/£69.99 directly from Lego.

The 516-piece set comes complete with a buildable Lego Polaroid Time-Zero Supercolor SX-70 Land Film pack, as well as three illustrated Polaroid photos too, depicting Polaroid inventor Edwin H. Land, just for funsies. You can even insert the illustrated photos into the Lego camera through the hinged film door, and eject them back out again using the red brick shutter button for a magical experience.

In all honesty, you could probably get an actual Polaroid OneStep SX-70 at a marketplace for less than what you would pay for this kind-of-functional Lego model, but if you're a Lego fan who loves to build then this model is unmatched.

(Image credit: Lego)

The design came from a Lego Ideas program submission by Marc Corfmat (Minibrick Productions) back in 2022, who loved the iconic look of the original 1977 Polaroid OneStep, an interview with The Verge reports.

"I’m wildly impressed by the result. I bought the actual 1977 camera over a year ago and I sometimes mistake one for the other on my office shelf." shared Marc.

He also explained that the iconic Polaroid rainbow stripe on the brick model isn’t a sticker, but a stack of sideways 1x6 plates and 1x3 inverted coloured hole tiles, all held together by thin Lego pipes – which adds to the authenticity.

Marc's original concept has been brought to life as an official LEGO Ideas set by Model Designer James May and Graphic Designer Matt Parsons.