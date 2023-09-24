Lego's Super Mario Piranha Plant might be its best gaming set yet

By Joseph Foley
published

Fans are chomping to get at it.

Lego Super Mario piranha plant
(Image credit: Lego)

Mario fans appear eager to snap up Lego's latest collaboration with Nintendo. And thankfully it's going to be more compact and affordable than the last ones.

The Lego Mario Piranha Plant will still cost significantly more than most of the best office plants, but at $59.99 / £57.99, it doesn't come with the eye-watering price tag of last year's huge Lego Bowser.

Lego piranha plant

The Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant makes a big impression (Image credit: Lego)

While not officially part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, the Lego Piranha plant could add a nice pop of greenery to a desk or shelf just like the Lego Bonsai Tree. Comprising more than 540 pieces, it's an 18+ set, which is the rating that Lego introduced to replace the 'Expert' rating for its most difficult to assemble kits. 

The head and leaf-arms can be posed thanks to bowl joints and the mouth can open and close and it can even store golden coins (two come included). Lego had teased the release with a video showing only the shadow and close ups of the set.

See more
See more

Fans are excited. "This would look great in my cubicle at work," one person wrote on Twitter. It might be the best gaming-inspired set yet, offering decent value for a model that looks like a lot of fun and will make a nice ornament when assembled.

The Lego Mario Piranha Plant will be released on 6 November. For more great kits, see our pick

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

