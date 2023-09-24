Lego's Super Mario Piranha Plant might be its best gaming set yet

Mario fans appear eager to snap up Lego's latest collaboration with Nintendo. And thankfully it's going to be more compact and affordable than the last ones.

The Lego Mario Piranha Plant will still cost significantly more than most of the best office plants, but at $59.99 / £57.99, it doesn't come with the eye-watering price tag of last year's huge Lego Bowser.

The Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant makes a big impression (Image credit: Lego)

While not officially part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, the Lego Piranha plant could add a nice pop of greenery to a desk or shelf just like the Lego Bonsai Tree. Comprising more than 540 pieces, it's an 18+ set, which is the rating that Lego introduced to replace the 'Expert' rating for its most difficult to assemble kits.

The head and leaf-arms can be posed thanks to bowl joints and the mouth can open and close and it can even store golden coins (two come included). Lego had teased the release with a video showing only the shadow and close ups of the set.

Fans are excited. "This would look great in my cubicle at work," one person wrote on Twitter. It might be the best gaming-inspired set yet, offering decent value for a model that looks like a lot of fun and will make a nice ornament when assembled.

