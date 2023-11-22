This adult Lego sale is dangerous – I've got 3 sets in my basket

I don't have to explain myself to you – you know Lego is as much for adults as children by now. And there's an incredible Target Lego sale going on right now on all sorts of adult Lego. I've got three sets in my basket, and I can't choose between them. As the holidays are coming up, I'll probably end up buying them all – I know people who would love to receive them (I wish I could afford the Atari Lego set but it's slightly out of my price range).

I'm devastated I missed out on the Friends set, which had a hefty price cut of $34, but I'm hoping to snaffle 40% off this Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama Set, reduced from $56.99 to $34.99.

There are also Marvel sets, like Wolverine's glove with 30% off, now just $48.99, and the iconic Lego Great Pyramids of Giza set (with 14% off, down to $109.99). These are some of the best lego sets for adults, and they're at silly prices.

Star Wars Droid: $ 56.99 $34.99 at Target

Save 40%: I can't wait to give this to the biggest Star Wars fan I know. With 565 pieces and an 18+ rating, this Lego is firmly in the grown up category. It's also almost $20 more expensive at BestBuy as a starting price, making me ponder if this is a mistake. Either way, snap it up now if you're a Star Wars fan.

Marvel Wolverine: $69.99 $48.99 at Target

Save $21: X-Men fans unite! I love this collectible piece. This has 596 pieces, and is an accurate representation of the 1997 TV styling for Wolverine's claw glove. But if Wolverine isn't your thing, there are loads of other Marvel picks.

Lego Great Pyramids: $127.99 $109.99 at Target

Save $18: Collecting these Architecture sets is a great joy, and this is one of the best ones – I should know, I've got it. The outer shell hides the inner workings of the pyramid, so it's a real delight to display and show off after you've finished.

Not quite what you want? See other great Lego deals here: