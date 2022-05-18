The new Van Gogh Lego set is the stuff of dreams

There's nothing quite like Lego to spark your inner child, right? The brand of little bricks never fails to impress us with its creative and innovative sets. But Lego's new traditional art-inspired set might be our favourite design yet.

Have you ever been looking at your favourite painting and wished you could take it home to hang on your wall? Well, now you can with Lego's brand new Starry Starry Night set based on Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting. On the hunt for some more Lego sets? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Lego sets for adults.

This clever design looks just like the real thing (Image credit: Lego)

The set has over 2,300 pieces in the design and will set you back $169.99/£149.99 when you buy it on the Lego store or at the MoMA in New York, where the painting currently resides. And when you thought the design couldn't get any cuter, the set actually comes with its own miniature Lego Van Gogh – and it's utterly adorable (see below).

According to the Lego website, the set was designed by PhD student and Lego-enthusiast Truman Cheng. The design received over 10,000 votes in the Lego Ideas competition, crowning it the winner and resulting in it being launched as an official Lego set.

How adorable is this Lego Vincent? (Image credit: Lego)

I love this Lego set and have immediately added it to my Christmas list. It would be amazing if this was the start of a traditional art-inspired series. Can you imagine how cool a Seurat made of hundred of Lego dot pieces would be? I'd love to see a Rousseau made of those colourful bricks (seriously, how adorable would a Lego version of the 'surprised tiger' be?).

The set is due to be launched on 1 June, or 25 May for VIP Lego or MoMA members. But if you can't wait until then for some brick-action, then you'll love our guide to the best Lego architecture sets, or the best Lego city sets. And if you fancy exploring some more of Lego's innovative designs, then check out our pieces on the new Lego Optimus Prime, and the Lego Princess Peach set.

Read More: