Is it time to admit the iPhone 14 looks disappointing?

It's that time of year when, with just a few months to go until the traditional September release, rumours about the next generation of iPhone are reaching fever pitch. New 3D renders have supposedly just revealed the new design in all its glory – but I can't say I'm hugely excited.

Based on months of leaks, including CAD files which purport to demonstrate the exact dimensions of the upcoming phones, a series of new renders are our most vibrant look at the iPhone 14 Pro yet. And it looks, well, a lot like the iPhone 13 Pro. Which looked a lot like the iPhone 12 Pro. Which looked a lot (you get the idea). Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: atuos_user on Instagram)

The most obvious change here is the removal of the notch. This has long been rumoured to be facing the chop, with a pill+hole cutout said to be replacing the controversial design feature. But as we were beginning to suspect, this doesn't seem to translate to much more screen real estate. If anything, with the new cutout sitting slightly lower than the notch, it could be argued to eat into more precious pixels.

The disappointments have been piling up recently. Two much-requested features are rumoured not to be making the cut this year: the return of Touch ID, and the addition of a USB-C port. The former could make up for Face ID's face mask shortcomings, while the latter would allow for much greater versatility when it comes to attaching accessories such as cameras or external hard drives. But both might not arrive until at least the iPhone 15.

And then there's the overall 'sameness' of the design. From behind, I'd believe you if you told me I was looking at the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 12 lineup offered a refreshing change of design with its shift from round to flat edges. But it looks like we might have to make do with something very similar two generations later.

The iPhone 14 is rumoured to be losing the notch (Image credit: Angelo Libero / Future)

But perhaps the biggest disappointment – quite literally – is the death of the iPhone mini. Persistent rumours suggest fans of small phones are in for a disappointment this year, owing to mini sales for the mini phone. While the large-handed will be pleased to hear that it is said to be getting replaced by an iPhone 14 Max – a cheaper version of the largest iPhone – it's bad news for those who prefer a device that doesn't require three hands to hold.

Still, these are of course fan-made renders – Apple might have some surprises in store for us come September. For every rumour we've heard in one place, check out our roundup of iPhone 14 news. And be sure to take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

